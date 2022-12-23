Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge to the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.

