ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kadn.com

Chilly Temperatures Remain for a Few More Days

It was another very cold and frosty start to the day around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb quickly today thanks to plentiful sunshine and southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 50s. Tonight, a weak cold front moves into the area, increasing clouds and winds. Prior to its arrival, frost will likely form. Winds gust close to 20 mph early in the mornings as temperatures fall to just below the freezing mark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Boil advisories continue in Acadiana

ACADIANA (KLFY) — As residents across Acadiana continue to face boil advisories and issues with water pressure, News 10 spoke with representatives at LUS to find out how much longer these issues will stick around. Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist for LUS, said, “The boil advisory is still in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Last-minute shoppers take on freezing weather in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Thousands took to the Mall of Louisiana the night before Christmas Eve to check off their list. “I am last minute to every event I go to and Christmas for sure is last minute shopping I will do,” said Calvin Pickett, said one shopper. “It’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
wbrz.com

Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE

Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge to the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road

Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Human Condition: The best Christmas gift to my parents was a step back in time for all

The Christmas gift I remember best is not one I received, but one I was able to give to my parents. This gift remains the most special. My parents were married on Mardi Gras in 1946. Their wedding invitations were handwritten so that when my father called with leave from the Navy, the date could be filled in and the invitations mailed. I think the wedding was over before many invitations arrived at their destination.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy