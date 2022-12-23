Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
kadn.com
Chilly Temperatures Remain for a Few More Days
It was another very cold and frosty start to the day around Acadiana. Temperatures will climb quickly today thanks to plentiful sunshine and southerly winds. Highs reach the upper 50s. Tonight, a weak cold front moves into the area, increasing clouds and winds. Prior to its arrival, frost will likely form. Winds gust close to 20 mph early in the mornings as temperatures fall to just below the freezing mark.
KLFY.com
Boil advisories continue in Acadiana
ACADIANA (KLFY) — As residents across Acadiana continue to face boil advisories and issues with water pressure, News 10 spoke with representatives at LUS to find out how much longer these issues will stick around. Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist for LUS, said, “The boil advisory is still in...
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
brproud.com
Last-minute shoppers take on freezing weather in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Thousands took to the Mall of Louisiana the night before Christmas Eve to check off their list. “I am last minute to every event I go to and Christmas for sure is last minute shopping I will do,” said Calvin Pickett, said one shopper. “It’s...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge neighborhoods experiencing power outages as severe cold weather moves in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Power outages in the Greater Baton Rouge area have been reported early Friday morning. 8:11 a.m. – Over 170 outages have been reported in the area by Lockhart Road in Baton Rouge. Power is estimated to be restored by 10 a.m. Friday. 8...
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
wbrz.com
Bitter cold will send the area into a HARD FREEZE
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge to the Gulf Coast Thursday night and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Thursday should be used to finalize measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
Fire department shares tips on how to safely heat up your home during cold weather
The cold weather all over Louisiana has many residents staying home trying to keep warm. This can lead to people starting house fires without the proper preparations.
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
wbrz.com
Water, gas outages across East Feliciana left many residents high and dry this Christmas weekend
A wave of water outages left many without necessities on Christmas weekend. On Monday, households across East Feliciana, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes are still dealing with the effects of not having running water. As a slow drip on Friday gradually moved to no running water by Sunday afternoon, families like...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Several areas under boil water advisory
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lane closure set for Airline Highway at Germany Road
Ascension Parish government announced a northbound lane closure for Airline Highway (U.S. 61) at Germany Road beginning Dec. 27 until Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The northbound outside lane will be closed from around 500 feet north of Germany road to about 500 feet south of Germany Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Community left without power for 20 hours
Some communities, have been without power since 7 p.m. last night, according to Entergy officials there are outages statewide due to winter weather and high winds.
theadvocate.com
Human Condition: The best Christmas gift to my parents was a step back in time for all
The Christmas gift I remember best is not one I received, but one I was able to give to my parents. This gift remains the most special. My parents were married on Mardi Gras in 1946. Their wedding invitations were handwritten so that when my father called with leave from the Navy, the date could be filled in and the invitations mailed. I think the wedding was over before many invitations arrived at their destination.
Comments / 0