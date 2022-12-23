Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
WMUR.com
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
Haverhill Men Face Charges of Attempted Murder; Intended Victim Unharmed in Gunfire
Twenty-five-year-old Zadrian R. Colon and 20-year-old Enrique Ruiz, both of 33 Jackson St., face charges of unsuccessfully trying to murder another man late Tuesday morning in Haverhill—a dispute driven reportedly over a woman and comments made on social media. The 24-year-old intended victim was in close range of pistol...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
DA: Boston woman hit ex-boyfriend with car, stabbed him with knife after learning he was unfaithful
BOSTON — A Boston woman struck her ex-boyfriend with her car and stabbed him with a knife last week after she learned he had been unfaithful to her, leaving him hospitalized in the ICU with serious injuries, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mother sentenced to life in prison for stabbing two young sons 50 times in “ritualistic incident”
A Massachusetts woman has been convicted in the stabbing deaths of her two young sons, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced. Latarsha L. Sanders of Brockton was sentenced Tuesday to mandatory life in prison without parole for murder and 9-10 years for Witness Intimidation. A jury found Sanders guilty on Tuesday.
Police: Body Found In Beverly, Death Either Suicide Or Overdose (Update)
A body found in Beverly is the result of either suicide of an overdose, the Beverly Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Police were called by a neighbor between 9 and 9:30 a.m. about a dead body, Public Information and Education Officer Michael Boccuzzi said. Beverly police and fi…
Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated
BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
Boston Woman Goes Full Carrie Underwood On Cheating Boyfriend: DA
A Boston man will likely think twice before he cheats again after police say his girlfriend ran him over with her car and then stabbed him after she found out he was unfaithful, authorities said.Lashonda Warner, 27, faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — car and knif…
Bail revoked for Boston man accused of selling drugs at Mass and Cass, DA says
BOSTON — A Boston man arrested Monday for selling drugs in the Mass and Cass area of the city had his bail on a prior case revoked for 60 days, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday. Robert Smith, 56, faced a judge during his arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car On Route 27 In Sharon
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Sharon this week has been identified as 93-year-old Joseph "Joe" Vasconcelos, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office tells Daily Voice. The crash occurred at the corner of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. on Mo…
Bail Revoked For Suspected Boston Crack Dealer As Prosecutor Focuses On Mass And Cass Area: DA
A Boston man arrested earlier this week for allegedly selling crack in the 'Mass and Cass' area had his bail revoked from a previous case, authorities said. Robert Smith, 56, is charged with distribution of a Class B substance (crack cocaine), second offense, the Suffolk County District A…
manchesterinklink.com
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations
A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
whdh.com
Police: Woman gave birth in woods in NH, waited an hour to give child’s location to officers
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location. Officers responding to a reported of a woman...
nbcboston.com
Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH
An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
WMUR.com
Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
‘I’m sorry, I had to do it’: Woman charged with arson after Dorchester home goes up in flames
BOSTON — A 45-year-old Boston woman is facing one count of arson after she was accused of starting a fire in a Dorchester triple-decker where she lives, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Nikea Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday in connection with the two-alarm fire at 74 Mora St.,...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
