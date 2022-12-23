ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MA

whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Woman accused of stabbing, hitting ex-boyfriend with car after he cheated

BOSTON -- A Mattapan woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed and hit her ex-boyfriend with her car, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Lashonda Warner, 27, is being held on $5,000 bail. Boston Police were called to Manchester Street around 9:30 p.m. on December 23. They found a 28-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound on his abdomen but he would not cooperate with police. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center and, as of Tuesday, was in the ICU.A witness told officers a silver Honda Accord hit the man and two parked cars while doing...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Former Rowley Police Officer Faces Rape Allegations

A former Rowley police officer is currently under investigation for an allegation of misconduct, the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Daily Voice. The officer retired in May, 2022 after three decades of policing, but was recently working as a special officer when allegation…
ROWLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH

An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police. The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Woman accused of giving birth in New Hampshire woods, abandoning newborn pleads not guilty

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in the woods and abandoning her newborn on Christmas night entered pleas of not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, appeared in court by phone from a hospital and pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence and reckless conduct.
CONCORD, NH

