ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 19

it's me.
4d ago

now they will target them,they can't get their tax cut it's a big problem now.Has NOTHING to do with the community's quality of life,it's all.about the almighty dollar,PERIOD!!!!

Reply
8
Vincent Brought
4d ago

greed from politicians with their high tax rates are killing legal markets and making the illegal sellers rich. It all cones down to political greed

Reply
6
Eric Shunn
4d ago

I mean when you go to a dispensary and it's 180$ for a half ounce,but your buddy up the street has an ounce for 200$ ,it's a no brainer. For me ,the only thing the dispensary is good for is if the folks on the street are dry and you don't have any more.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
William Davis

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Start of Recreational Marijuana Retail Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. NY Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that regulated sales of recreational marijuana will begin in the state next week with the opening of a licensed retail shop in Manhattan.
hivplusmag.com

New York Insurance Companies Now Required to Cover PrEP

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York signed a law that requires insurance companies to cover pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) as a means to prevent HIV infection. “New York was once the epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and we have a moral obligation to keep up the fight to end the epidemic once and for all,” Hochul said in a statement. “PrEP and PEP are critical tools that help prevent new HIV infections and every eligible New Yorker should have access to these vital medications.”
NEW YORK STATE
Shore News Network

Census Data Shows Americans Fleeing Blue States like New York For The Sun Belt

Kate Anderson on December 23, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – A report released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows significant growth for southern red states and significant declines for blue states such as New York and California. According to the census report, the U.S. population increased by 1.2 million inhabitants between 2021 and 2022. Only the southern and western U.S. showed positive growth, with the South increasing by 1.1%, or 1,370,163 residents, while the western side added 153,601 people. Texas had the largest increase out of all 50 states with over 400,000 people coming to the Lone Star State. The post Census Data Shows Americans Fleeing Blue States like New York For The Sun Belt appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
Curbed

The Weed Bodega Was Beautiful While It Lasted

New York will have its first legal recreational cannabis storefront up and running on December 29. The Housing Works–operated shop will take over the space previously occupied by the Gap on 8th and Broadway, a sign of hard times for traditional retail (denim, khakis) and fast times for the new (marijuana). There will be “75 to 100 unique products” on offer, including edibles and pre-rolls. Absent from the location, tragically: kaleidoscopic murals featuring the friendly, stoned faces of Rick and Morty, SpongeBob, or the Pink Panther; neon lights; décor such as a skull with a joint in its mouth; and exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles. It also won’t be open between the hours of 2 and 8 a.m., which is generally when exotic Cheetos and imported Korean Ruffles are the only things you want to eat.
Washington Examiner

Census: New York lost more people than any other state

(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
IDAHO STATE
NY1

New York's cannabis management director on the burgeoning adult-use industry

New York's budding cannabis industry will hit a major milestone next week with the opening of the state's first legal, adult-use dispensary near Astor Place in Manhattan. The store will be run by the non-profit Housing Works, one of 36 recipients of the dispensary licenses issued so far by the state's Cannabis Control Board. Those licenses are going both to individuals affected by past marijuana convictions and to non-profits who work with the formerly incarcerated.
MANHATTAN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Seizure of $4M of Illegally Sold Items after Crackdown on Unlicensed Cannabis Dispensaries

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “We will not let the economic opportunities that legal cannabis offers be taken for a ride by unlicensed establishments,” Mayor Adams said. By Forum Staff. Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced the results of a two-week interagency pilot program conducting enforcement against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy