Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit

The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.

Voters approved the use of recreational marijuana in 2018 but Detroit held off on allowing the businesses until City Council approved an ordinance earlier this year.

Then, lawsuits delayed the application process until a judge upheld the city's ordinance.

"Our goal from the day voters approved the sale of adult-use marijuana was to make sure we had a city ordinance and a process in place that provides fair and equitable access to these licenses and the courts have affirmed that we've done just that,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

"I am thankful for Judge Friedman’s wisdom in ruling today against the Temporary Restraining Order that would have again prevented Detroit from moving forward with our current Adult-Use Marijuana Ordinance," said Council President Pro-Tem James Tate

According to the city, not all applications met the requirements, and at least two more rounds of applications will be allowed.

Below are the addresses and businesses approved for licenses.

Equity Licenses

1. House of Zen 14501 Mack

2. LIV Cannabis 12604 E Jefferson

3. Motor City Kush 10 E 8 Mile

4. Liberty Cannabis 2540 Rosa Parks

5. High Profile 20327 Groesbeck

6. Chronic City 6810 E. McNichols

7. Plan B 20101 W 8 Mile

8. DaCut 12668 Gratiot

9. Blue Wave 1947 W Fort

10. The Remedy 20041 W 8 Mile

11. Cloud Cannabis 16003 Mack

12. Gage 313 14239 W 8 Mile

13. Detroit Herbal Ctr 14325 Wyoming

14. Nuggets 18270 Telegraph

15. Livernois Provision 8305 Livernois

16. Inhale 15670 E 8 Mile

17. TJM Enterprises 8600 E 8 Mile #28

18. The Herbalist 15510 W Warren

19. Ivy League 471 S Schaefer

20. SJTC Enterprises 6640 E 8 Mile

Non-Equity Licenses

1. Luxury Loud 2520 22nd

2. THC Detroit 19533 W Warren

3. Det Natural 3394 Fort

4. Jars Cannabis 11400 8 Mile

5. House of Dank 3340 E 8 Mile

6. SMOK 7461 W 8 Mile

7. Oz Cannabis 16829 Harper

8. MPP Services 2710 Livernois

9. West Coast Meds 8620 Lyndon

10. Cookies 6030 8 Mile

11. Southwest Meds 6237 Federal

12. Leaf and Bud 14470 Livernois

13. Playa Kind 8301 St. Aubin

