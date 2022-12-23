Read full article on original website
Mike Pence Denies Presidential Candidate Filing: Spokesperson
British outlet Sky News reported Monday that the former vice president had filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.
Sanctions Against Kari Lake Could Cost Her Nearly $700K
Several of the defendants in Lake's effort to overturn the result of the recent election want her to pay thousands in legal expenses.
Kari Lake Court Loss Cheered by Top Maricopa Republican: 'Win for Arizona'
"Ms. Lake asked the Court to discard the valid votes of hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters," the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors wrote.
Kari Lake Responds to Sanctions, Says Election Suit Was in 'Good Faith'
Lake's lawsuit that challenged the results of Arizona's recent gubernatorial election lost in court on Saturday.
Greg Abbott's Spokesperson Lashes Out Over Migrant Busing Fury
Renae Eze accused the Biden administration of being "hypocrites" after the Texas governor sent migrants to Kamala Harris' home in D.C.
Compassionate Leadership in Times of Crisis
For almost three years leaders have been forced into the role of chief emotional officer.
Donald Trump Should 'Plead Insanity' If Indicted: Harvard Law Professor
Laurence Tribe said Sunday that he doesn't "envy" the lawyers who'll represent the former president, adding that they'd "better be psychiatrists" expert.
