Muskegon, MI

WOOD

Saying thanks to our 2023 Partners!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As the years comes to a close, we would like to take this time to thank all of our amazing community partners for supporting the good work that we do each and every day. Together, we have truly made a difference in the live and kids in West Michigan though community events, campaigns and informative content. These great organizations truly are change makers who want the best for the places we work, live and play. Thank you to each of them!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property

A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Making your financial resolutions for the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we get set to welcome in a brand new year, many of us are thinking about those new years resolutions, especially when it comes to our finances. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

The benefits of blood flow restriction therapy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blood flow restriction therapy is used in physical therapy to help patients make gains in strength training and to improve muscle activation without straining the joint with heavy weights. It’s a safe and effective treatment that is offered at 17 of the 22 Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy locations.
WOOD

Winter Break Family Fun Days at the Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Air Zoo is calling all West Michigan families and beyond to enjoy their Winter Break Family Fun Days that is presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers. For 2 days each week of break, families can come out to the Air Zoo for just the price of admission to enjoy all the fun and educational activities they are offering. Kids can learn about engineering, science, math, and many other subjects through hands on activities that engage their critical thinking skills. This also gives kids the opportunity to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up as they learn that many of these jobs can become a reality for them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
travelawaits.com

7 Fantastic Things To Do With Grandkids In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city, is one of my favorite weekend getaways with the grandkids. We recently visited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City, USA, where Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for craft beer. The seven things mentioned in this article include...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a car enthusiast, you’ll want to make your way to TerryTown RV Superstore! They just opened up a new classic car museum, called the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum. The museum is free & open to the public during their grand opening – now through December 31st! It’s a great way to spend winter break, exploring their 55 antique/vintage/exotic vehicles on display.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

