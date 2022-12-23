Read full article on original website
Muskegon Heights education board member to be laid to rest
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 53-year-old Julius Muhammad, a newly elected member of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System school board, died the evening of Dec. 19 after being shot in his home. Police say the shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. at Muhammad's residence on Baker Street in...
Grand Rapids native headed to Sundance Film Festival with a Michigan-made movie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A film producer from Grand Rapids is heading to Sundance Film Festival with the movie To Live and Die and Live that was made in Michigan. Jash'd Kambui Belcher says the film is thought-provoking, showing the audience a man's journey through grief, mental health and the family he has to support him.
Facilities turn into warming stations to lend a helping hand
After severe winter weather moved through West Michigan, the Alano Club of Kent County welcomed in a new crowd for the holiday weekend.
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
Teens selling homemade gifts as part of West Michigan employment training program
KENTWOOD, MI - Teens residing and participating in Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Employment Training program have made a variety of handmade products available for purchase online. The teens in the program have been working to sell handcrafted wood products, candles, pillows and other gift items on their Etsy store since...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.
Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property
A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
Making your financial resolutions for the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we get set to welcome in a brand new year, many of us are thinking about those new years resolutions, especially when it comes to our finances. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about the...
The benefits of blood flow restriction therapy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blood flow restriction therapy is used in physical therapy to help patients make gains in strength training and to improve muscle activation without straining the joint with heavy weights. It’s a safe and effective treatment that is offered at 17 of the 22 Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy locations.
Catholic school sues, says civil rights law with LGBTQ protections prevents practicing faith
A Grand Rapids parish is suing the state because it contends it cannot operate consistent with its Catholic beliefs since the Michigan Supreme Court interpreted civil rights law to include protections for LGBTQ people. The state has forced Sacred Heart of Jesus and its school, Sacred Heart Academy, to make...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
7 Fantastic Things To Do With Grandkids In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city, is one of my favorite weekend getaways with the grandkids. We recently visited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Grand Rapids being named Beer City, USA, where Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for craft beer. The seven things mentioned in this article include...
Ahead of the storm, some West Michigan schools already making Thursday a half day
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- With a strong winter storm bearing down on Michigan, some school districts already are announcing an abbreviated schedule for Thursday and closing Friday. Among the districts so far to call for reduced hours Thursday are Jenison Public Schools, Zeeland Public Schools, Spring Lake Public Schools and Galesburg-August Community Schools.
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings to headline Calvin University’s January Series in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ken Jennings, the host and champion of the game show “Jeopardy!,” is among 15 speakers participating in this year’s Calvin University January Series. The popular lecture series kicks off Monday, Jan. 9, and runs weekdays through Friday, Jan. 27, with both in-person...
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a car enthusiast, you’ll want to make your way to TerryTown RV Superstore! They just opened up a new classic car museum, called the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum. The museum is free & open to the public during their grand opening – now through December 31st! It’s a great way to spend winter break, exploring their 55 antique/vintage/exotic vehicles on display.
Grand Rapids movie studio finds room to grow outside of the city
Since opening in September 2021, Sikkema said the West Michigan community has embraced Black Pigeon and showed them that the demand is here.
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
GRPD investigating overnight homicide
Grand Rapids Police tell us they're investigating a homicide that happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.
