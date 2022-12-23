GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Air Zoo is calling all West Michigan families and beyond to enjoy their Winter Break Family Fun Days that is presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers. For 2 days each week of break, families can come out to the Air Zoo for just the price of admission to enjoy all the fun and educational activities they are offering. Kids can learn about engineering, science, math, and many other subjects through hands on activities that engage their critical thinking skills. This also gives kids the opportunity to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up as they learn that many of these jobs can become a reality for them.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO