New York City, NY

NBC Miami

Organizations Across South Florida Giving Back to Community for Christmas Holiday

Across South Florida on Sunday, organizations will be giving back to the community to share the Christmas spirit. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation's Volunteer Center served food at the Salvation Army Kitchen located at 1907 Northwest 38th Street in Miami. Camillus House hosted its annual Christmas lunch for those in need on Sunday, with this year's event including close to 75 additional people due to the cold weather Sunday morning across the area.
MIAMI, FL

