WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022

A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says

Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Canceled Southwest flights cause headaches for travelers at T.F. Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A travel nightmare unfolded across the country Monday, continuing into Tuesday, as Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights. Operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport were also impacted by cancellations as part of that nationwide trend. Monday night, the U.S. Department of Transportation got...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett

Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI

