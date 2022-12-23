ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

foxbangor.com

Bangor firefighters talk working on Christmas Day

BANGOR — On Christmas day. Presents are unwrapped, families and loved ones come together to spend time together and creating memories. However, for the C-Crew at Fire One in Bangor, celebrate Christmas a bit differently. Instead, they are out and about stopping fires, responding to medical emergencies and participate in rescue missions.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

When Was Bangor’s Snowiest Christmas?

We took a look at National Weather Service records over the years to find what was Bangor's snowiest Christmas Day. It wasn't a huge storm, but travel must have been tough. A winter storm left much of Maine with a blanket of snow for a white Christmas. Historically, 75% of the time, Bangor has seen a white Christmas. A "white Christmas" is defined by the National Weather Service as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996

Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
I-95 FM

Street List By Town Where Versant Expects Power to Be Restored by Monday Night

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26th there were approximately 7,400 Versant Power customers without power. The work being done throughout the remainder of today will likely restore power to the streets listed here on the Restoration Report by Town. The list is not a guarantee that power will be restored. Additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
