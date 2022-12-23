Read full article on original website
There might be more than one factor causing long COVID-19 in patients
Nearly three years into the pandemic and scientists are still trying to determine why some people get long COVID-19 and some don’t. While strides have been made, it’s still a mystery.
physiciansweekly.com
Resting-State Functional Networks Correlate with Motor Performance in a Complex Visuomotor Task: An EEG Microstate Pilot Study on Healthy Individuals.
Contributor: Joaquin A Penalver-Andres,Karin A Buetler,Thomas Koenig,René M Müri,Laura Marchal-Crespo. Developing motor and cognitive skills is needed to achieve expert (motor) performance or functional recovery from a neurological condition, e.g., after stroke. While extensive practice plays an essential role in the acquisition of good motor performance, it is still unknown whether certain person-specific traits may predetermine the rate of motor learning. In particular, learners’ functional brain organisation might play an important role in appropriately performing motor tasks. In this paper, we aimed to study how two critical cognitive brain networks-the Attention Network (AN) and the Default Mode Network (DMN)-affect the posterior motor performance in a complex visuomotor task: virtual surfing. We hypothesised that the preactivation of the AN would affect how participants divert their attention towards external stimuli, resulting in robust motor performance. Conversely, the excessive involvement of the DMN-linked to internally diverted attention and mind-wandering-would be detrimental for posterior motor performance. We extracted seven widely accepted microstates-representing participants mind states at rest-out of the Electroencephalography (EEG) resting-state recordings of 36 healthy volunteers, prior to execution of the virtual surfing task. By correlating neural biomarkers (microstates) and motor behavioural metrics, we confirmed that the preactivation of the posterior DMN was correlated with poor posterior performance in the motor task. However, we only found a non-significant association between AN preactivation and the posterior motor performance. In this EEG study, we propose the preactivation of the posterior DMN-imaged using EEG microstates-as a neural trait related to poor posterior motor performance. Our findings suggest that the role of the executive control system is to preserve an homeostasis between the AN and the DMN. Therefore, neurofeedback-based downregulation of DMN preactivation could help optimise motor training.
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
Is clinical coordination across care levels different according to the secondary care medical speciality? Results from the Catalan health system.
Contributor: Daniela Campaz-Landazabal,Laura Esteve-Matalí,Ingrid Vargas,Eric Sitjas,Pere Plaja,Elvira Sánchez,Isabel Ramon,María Luisa Vázquez. Despite the scarce evidence, some studies suggest that cross-level clinical coordination may vary among secondary care (SC) doctors, influenced by their speciality and organisational model, including degree of decentralisation to primary care (PC). The aim was to determine the differences in experience and perception of cross-level clinical coordination and related factors according to the SC doctor’s speciality in the Catalan health system.
Habitual walking speed and fatigue explain self-reported functional capacity after stroke.
Contributor: Janaine Cunha Polese,Thaís Bueno Dias Albuquerque,Iza Faria-Fortini,Luci Fuscaldi Teixeira-Salmela. Individuals after stroke present several motor impairments, which reduced the functional capacity. The understanding of modifiable factors which are related to functional capacity in individuals with chronic stroke could better direct clinical practice. However, the mechanisms that could influence functional capacity in individuals with chronic stroke are not fully understood.
CCOC Molecular Subclasses and Their Influence on Disease Behavior and Outcomes
The following is a summary of “Molecular Subclasses of Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma and Their Impact on Disease Behavior and Outcomes ” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Bolton et al. The goal of this study is to classify clear cell ovarian carcinoma (CCOC)...
The Influence of US Drug Price Dynamics in Cost Effectiveness Analyses of Biologics.
To evaluate the influence of drug price dynamics in cost-effectiveness analyses (CEAs). We evaluated scenarios involving typical US drug price increases during the exclusivity period and price decreases after the loss of exclusivity (LOE). Worked examples are presented using the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s assessments of tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma and targeted immune modulators for rheumatoid arthritis.
International Collaborative Data on Pediatric ERCP
The following is a summary of “Technical Outcomes in Pediatric Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography: Data from an International Collaborative” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Troendle et al. Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) in adults has been studied a lot through multicenter prospective studies....
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
Challenges and opportunities for omics-based precision medicine in chronic low back pain.
Contributor: Ayesha Firdous,Vanathi Gopalakrishnan,Nam Vo,Gwendolyn Sowa. Chronic low back pain (cLBP) is a common health condition worldwide and a leading cause of disability with an estimated lifetime prevalence of 80-90% in industrialized countries. However, we have had limited success in treating cLBP likely due to its non-specific heterogeneous nature that goes beyond detectable anatomical changes. We propose that omics technologies as precision medicine tools are well suited to provide insight into its pathophysiology and provide diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets. Therefore, in this review, we explore the current state of omics technologies in the diagnosis and classification of cLBP. We identify factors that may serve as markers to differentiate between acute and chronic cases of low back pain (LBP). Finally, we also discuss some challenges that must be overcome to successfully apply precision medicine to the diagnosis and treatment of cLBP.
Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.
Contributor: Suzhen Chen,Gang Chen,Yinghui Li,Yingying Yue,Zixin Zhu,Lei Li,Wenhao Jiang,Zhongxia Shen,Tianyu Wang,Zhenghua Hou,Zhi Xu,Xinhua Shen,Yonggui Yuan. The lack of objective diagnostic methods for mental disorders challenges the reliability of diagnosis. The study aimed to develop an easily accessible and useable objective method for diagnosing major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SZ), bipolar disorder (BPD), and panic disorder (PD) using serum multi-protein. Serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), VGF (non-acronymic), bicaudal C homolog 1 (BICC1), C-reactive protein (CRP), and cortisol, which are generally recognized to be involved in different pathogenesis of various mental disorders, were measured in patients with MDD (n = 50), SZ (n = 50), BPD (n = 55), and PD along with 50 healthy controls (HC). Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) was employed to construct a multi-classification model to classify these mental disorders. Both leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV) and fivefold cross-validation were applied to validate the accuracy and stability of the LDA model. All five serum proteins were included in the LDA model, and it was found to display a high overall accuracy of 96.9% when classifying MDD, SZ, BPD, PD, and HC groups. Multi-classification accuracy of the LDA model for LOOCV and fivefold cross-validation (within-study replication) reached 96.9 and 96.5%, respectively, demonstrating the feasibility of the blood-based multi-protein LDA model for classifying common mental disorders in a mixed cohort. The results suggest that combining multiple proteins associated with different pathogeneses of mental disorders using LDA may be a novel and relatively objective method for classifying mental disorders. Clinicians should consider combining multiple serum proteins to diagnose mental disorders objectively.
Intervention to Improve Compliance With National Guidelines on Venous Thromboembolism Chemoprophylaxis for Patients With Operatively Managed Ankle Fractures.
Contributor: Lewys Burnett-Jones,Ananth Srinivasan,Alicia Mead,Atul Malik. Trauma and subsequent immobilization of the lower limb increase the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE). Our aim was to evaluate compliance with national guidance on operatively managed ankle fractures and VTE chemoprophylaxis before and after implementation of a change in practice. We conducted an initial single-center audit of patients undergoing ankle fracture fixation. The primary outcome was quality of operation note documentation, and the secondary outcome was whether VTE chemoprophylaxis was prescribed on discharge. All stakeholders were educated on audit findings, new guidelines were synthesized, and the practice was re-audited. A total of 137 patients were included in the initial audit, and 49 patients were included in the loop closure. The first audit highlighted that chemoprophylaxis prescription on discharge was significantly higher when both the agent and treatment duration were clearly stipulated in the operation note compared to when either treatment duration or both agent and treatment duration were omitted (97.2% vs 51.8% and 32.4%, respectively, <0.001). Following our intervention, operation note documentation of agent and treatment duration improved from 29% to 90% (<0.001). VTE chemoprophylaxis on discharge significantly improved from 57% to 98% (<0.001). Our closed-loop audit identified suboptimal operation note documentation as the root cause of VTE noncompliance. The operation note is an important clinical interface between the operating theater and ward staff. We addressed these deficiencies with a basic intervention.
Construction and validation of a metabolic-related genes prognostic model for oral squamous cell carcinoma based on bioinformatics.
Contributor: Jingfei Zhang,Chenxi Ma,Han Qin,Zhi Wang,Chao Zhu,Xiujuan Liu,Xiuyan Hao,Jinghua Liu,Ling Li,Zhen Cai. Oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) accounts for a frequently-occurring head and neck cancer, which is characterized by high rates of morbidity and mortality. Metabolism-related genes (MRGs) show close association with OSCC development, metastasis and progression, so we constructed an MRGs-based OSCC prognosis model for evaluating OSCC prognostic outcome.
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
Identification of novel glucocerebrosidase chaperone for potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease: An approach using in silico virtual screening, molecular docking and molecular dynamics, and in vitro studies.
Contributor: Pratigya Tripathi,Ankit Ganeshpurkar,Sushil Kumar Singh,Sairam Krishnamurthy. Glucocerebrosidase (GCase), a GBA1 gene-encoded lysosomal enzyme, is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chaperones that increase GCase activity can potentially be disease-modifying agents in PD. To date, none of the registered treatments has demonstrated disease-modifying effects. Thus, chaperones for GCase were identified using in-silico virtual screening, molecular property filtering, and molecular dynamics and validated by circular dichroism, FT-IR, and Raman spectroscopies. In-vitro enzyme kinetics, thermal denaturation assay (TDA), and cell-line model were used to test their potential for GCase In-silico investigation revealed four compounds as candidate chaperones with adequate brain penetrability and binding energy (BE). Of them, GC466 showed ideal chaperoning characteristics, including potent BE -8.92 ± 0.68 Kcal/mol and binding affinity (K) 0.64 ± 0.12 μM against rGCase (Asp146, Phe265, and His329 residues) at pH 7.0 than at 4.5 (BE: -5.06 Kcal/mol, K: not found). Spectroscopic results confirmed the stability of GCase by GC466. TDA determined its chaperoning behavior, signified by improved rGCase thermal stabilization with stabilization ratio of 10.20 at 10 μM. In addition, it demonstrated GCase restorative, neurorestorative, and ROS scavenging activity in 6-OHDA treated cell-line model. Therefore, the present study may offer a novel chaperone with the potential to be a disease-modifying agent for PD.
The Neuroprotective Role of BCG Vaccine in Movement Disorders: A Review.
Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is the first developed vaccine to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and is the world’s most widely used vaccine. It has a reconcilable defense in opposition to tuberculosis, meningitis, and miliary disease in children but changeable protection against pulmonary TB. Immune activation is responsible for regulating neural development by activating it. The effect of the BCG vaccine on neuronal disorders due to subordinate immune provocation is useful. BCG vaccine can prevent neuronal degeneration in different neurological disorders by provoking auto-reactive T-cells. In the case of TB, CD4+ T-cells effectively protect the immune response by protecting the central defense. Because of the preceding fact, BCG induces protection by creating precise T-cells like CD4+ T-cells and CD8+ T-cells. Hence, vaccination-induced protection generates specific T-cells and CD4+ T-cells, and CD8+ T-cells. The BCG vaccine may have an essential effect on motor disorders and play a crucial role in neuroprotective management. The present review describes how the BCG vaccine might be interrelated with motor disorders and play a key role in such diseases.
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
Serum sulfate level and Slc13a1 mRNA expression remain unaltered in a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency.
Contributor: Ranita J Atcheson,Thomas H J Burne,Paul A Dawson. Sulfate is essential for healthy foetal growth and neurodevelopment. The SLC13A1 sulfate transporter is primarily expressed in the kidney where it mediates sulfate reabsorption and maintains circulating sulfate levels. To meet foetal demands, maternal sulfate levels increase by twofold in pregnancy via upregulated SLC13A1 expression. Previous studies found hyposulfataemia and reduced renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression in rodent models with either severe vitamin D deficiency or perturbed vitamin D signalling. Here we investigated a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency. However, serum sulfate level and renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression was not decreased by a moderate reduction in circulating vitamin D level. We confirmed that the mouse Slc13a1 5′-flanking region was upregulated by 1,25(OH)D using luciferase assays in a cultured renal OK cell line. These results support the presence of a functional VDRE in the mouse Slc13a1 but suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency does not impact on sulfate homeostasis. As sulfate biology is highly conserved between rodents and humans, we proposed that human SLC13A1 would be under similar transcriptional regulation by 1,25(OH)D. Using an online prediction tool we identified a putative VDRE in the SLC13A1 5′-flanking region but unlike the mouse Slc13a1 sequence, the human sequence did not confer a significant response to 1,25(OH)D in vitro. Overall, this study suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency may not alter sulfate homeostasis. This needs to be confirmed in humans, particularly during pregnancy when vitamin D and sulfate levels need to be maintained at high levels for healthy maternal and child outcomes.
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
