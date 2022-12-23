ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

Grandbabies LaRosa
4d ago

Absolutely irresponsible. Nashville has had a heads up on this for over a week and should have been ready for salting these roads. shame on you whoever is in charge of this for dropping the ball. two days before Christmas and the roads are not travelable.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Monitoring road conditions after snowfall

With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers. With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man helps neighbors after more snow impacts Nashville roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More snow came down Monday impacting some drivers’ commutes and covering the roadways yet again in Nashville. Mike Mihalko spent part of Monday morning shoveling the bottom portion of Fleetwood Drive. “This morning I woke up to some snow and I heard the tow trucks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Son...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Red Boiling Springs water shortage

Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers. La Vergne seeks...
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN
WKRN

Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa's riverfront development

The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With two days of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville tourism rebounding but hotel staffing lagged behind

While hotel occupancy bounced back in Nashville after the pandemic, hotel staffing for those hotels reportedly lagged behind until recently. Nashville tourism rebounding but hotel staffing lagged …. While hotel occupancy bounced back in Nashville after the pandemic, hotel staffing for those hotels reportedly lagged behind until recently. Monitoring road...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Here's how the housing market may fair in 2023

The new year looks to be a better one for those buying a home in Nashville, according to local real estate agents. The new year looks to be a better one for those buying a home in Nashville, according to local real estate agents. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville International Airport

If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Son shoots stepfather to death for allegedly abusing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle

Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With two days of preparation and real-time...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in shooting in South Nashville

Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy