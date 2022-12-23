Read full article on original website
Grandbabies LaRosa
4d ago
Absolutely irresponsible. Nashville has had a heads up on this for over a week and should have been ready for salting these roads. shame on you whoever is in charge of this for dropping the ball. two days before Christmas and the roads are not travelable.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Monitoring road conditions after snowfall
With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers. With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers.
WSMV
Man helps neighbors after more snow impacts Nashville roads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More snow came down Monday impacting some drivers’ commutes and covering the roadways yet again in Nashville. Mike Mihalko spent part of Monday morning shoveling the bottom portion of Fleetwood Drive. “This morning I woke up to some snow and I heard the tow trucks...
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Son...
Goodlettsville resident concerned about rest of winter after 3-day power outage
Nashville Electric Service (NES) announced power has been restored after 72,000 customers lost power during Middle Tennessee’s historic weather event.
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
WKRN
Red Boiling Springs water shortage
Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. With two days of preparation and real-time response efforts - TDOT says they worked to make slick conditions as stress-free as they could for drivers. La Vergne seeks...
PHOTOS: Clipper system brings snow showers across Middle Tennessee | Dec.26, 2022
Snow fell early Monday morning in parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky just days after the region experienced an artic blast.
WKRN
Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa's riverfront development
The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With two days of...
WKRN
Nashville tourism rebounding but hotel staffing lagged behind
While hotel occupancy bounced back in Nashville after the pandemic, hotel staffing for those hotels reportedly lagged behind until recently. Nashville tourism rebounding but hotel staffing lagged …. While hotel occupancy bounced back in Nashville after the pandemic, hotel staffing for those hotels reportedly lagged behind until recently. Monitoring road...
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
WKRN
Here's how the housing market may fair in 2023
The new year looks to be a better one for those buying a home in Nashville, according to local real estate agents. The new year looks to be a better one for those buying a home in Nashville, according to local real estate agents. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With...
WKRN
Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville International Airport
If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines your flight has a 62% chance of being canceled. Son shoots stepfather to death for allegedly abusing...
WKRN
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Monitoring road conditions after snowfall. With two days of preparation and real-time...
WKRN
Man injured in shooting in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville. Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Monday night in South Nashville. Southwest cancels dozens of flights at Nashville …. If you're trying to travel with Southwest Airlines...
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
WKRN
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24
Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in...
104 flights canceled in and out of Nashville after snowy weather
Up to 104 flights are canceled in and out of the Nashville International Airport on Monday, according to airport officials.
Comments / 1