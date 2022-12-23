ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Death of woman found in Coventry pond deemed suspicious

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said a woman was found dead in a pond by a fisher in Coventry. The body was discovered just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Carbuncle Pond. Michael Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said the...
COVENTRY, RI
NECN

Man Shot and Killed in Providence

A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday night. The man was shot multiple times on Waverly Street around 8 p.m., police told WJAR. It was the ninth homicide in the city this year. No arrests have been made. Police said they are searching...
PROVIDENCE, RI

