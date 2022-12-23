Read full article on original website
Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mary “Ann” Hornig, 92, of Fairview Drive, Lowville, passed away Sunday evening, December 25, 2022, at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A funeral Mass will be said at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. A luncheon at the Lowville VFW will be held immediately following the funeral Mass. Any food donations may be taken directly to the VFW after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; or to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Joseph E. Locy, 61, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph E. Locy, 61, passed away at his home on Friday, December 23rd with his family and pets by his side. Joe had been working at Fort Drum Range for the last 27 years. He enjoyed his work very much and everyone that he worked with.
David Hibbard, 71, of Watertown and formerly of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Hibbard, 71, Watertown, formerly of Sackets Harbor, died Saturday, December 24th at Samaritan Summit where he had resided. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Sean P. Lyng, 45, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean P. Lyng, 45, Watertown, passed away Christmas Day 2022 in the Samaritan Medical Center. Calling hours and funeral mass are scheduled after the first of January at dates and times to be determined. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed &...
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
Recapping the blizzard of ‘22: It’s a lot of snow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we woke up Monday following a weekend blizzard, emergency crews and tow trucks were busy fishing cars and trucks out of the snow. Between St. Lawrence County and Jefferson County, lose to 200 cars went off the roads, got stuck, and had to stay there. People had to leave their vehicles behind, and many were taken to warming centers, where they stayed the night.
Still some snow, but no more alerts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The snow event that started Friday is winding down. A winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties ended at 1 p.m. It was quickly replaced by a winter weather advisory that will last until 10 p.m. A winter weather advisory for most of St....
It was “total chaos” in Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - State Route 37, which runs through Brier Hill, was an easy commute on Monday. Over the weekend, let’s just say, some didn’t have the same luck. “Total chaos,” those words from Brier Hill Fire President David Stout. Stout was one of...
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed. There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.
Weather alerts still in effect across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow is still falling on parts of the north country. After spending much of the weekend in northern Jefferson County and southwestern St. Lawrence County, the lake effect band has shifted south and was mainly south of Watertown Monday morning. Parts of the...
Central NY school superintendent resigns after being ‘temporarily away’ for several weeks
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Kyle Faulkner, who has been superintendent in the Sandy Creek School District since 2016, has resigned “for purposes of retirement,” according to school board minutes. At the Dec. 15 Sandy Creek school board meeting, the board approved an employment separation agreement for a...
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
Gouverneur community works together to dig out hydrants
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Late Tuesday morning in Gouverneur, plow crews made their way back temporarily to the Village Public Works Department for a well needed rest. Since Friday afternoon, crews have been cleaning village streets and sidewalks. What’s not cleared are fire hydrants. It brings a plea from...
Assisting with loon rescues on First Lake, Brantingham Lake
You skiers and snowmobilers can stop praying for snow, because we have it. [Or at least,] enough to ski and snowmobile on. Looking at the temperatures [ahead,] the bottom is going to go out on the thermometer (except for one day [with temps in the] forties before Christmas with some rain.) [People are] paying more for heating fuel oil or propane, and I hear you can hardly even get kerosene. Not many people heat with kerosene anymore, but tractor trailer drivers cut their fuel with it to keep it from jelling in cold temperatures.
Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen, passed away Christmas day, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors in his wife Cheryl, Copenhagen. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
