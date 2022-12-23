ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Influence of US Drug Price Dynamics in Cost Effectiveness Analyses of Biologics.

To evaluate the influence of drug price dynamics in cost-effectiveness analyses (CEAs). We evaluated scenarios involving typical US drug price increases during the exclusivity period and price decreases after the loss of exclusivity (LOE). Worked examples are presented using the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s assessments of tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma and targeted immune modulators for rheumatoid arthritis.
Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States

The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
