Clinical Worsening in an Adolescent With Pleural Tuberculosis.
A 17-year-old previously healthy female presented with unilateral chest pain and dyspnea. Chest radiographs demonstrated a unilateral pleural effusion and pneumonia. Pleural fluid bacterial cultures were negative; acid-fast cultures grew Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Two months after starting appropriate therapy, she had a recrudescence of symptoms and reaccumulation of the pleural fluid. Her tuberculosis antibiotic regimen was expanded, the effusion drained, and systemic corticosteroids initiated, resulting in rapid clinical improvement. Cultures of the second pleural fluid collection were negative. Her clinical deterioration was due to immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). IRIS can be seen within the first several months of starting tuberculosis therapy and can result in paradoxical worsening of symptoms or radiographic findings in adolescents who are on the appropriate therapy. IRIS is a diagnosis of exclusion after drug resistance and medication malabsorption, intolerance, and nonadherence are excluded. Therapy includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents for milder reactions and systemic corticosteroids for more severe IRIS cases.
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
Patients with Kidney Disease: Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service Called KidneyPal
The following is a summary of “Creating KidneyPal: A Specialty-Aligned Palliative Care Service for People with Kidney Disease” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain and Symptom Management by Lakin et al. Kidney disease patients have significant unmet palliative care requirements and are neglected by specialized palliative...
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
The Neuroprotective Role of BCG Vaccine in Movement Disorders: A Review.
Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is the first developed vaccine to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and is the world’s most widely used vaccine. It has a reconcilable defense in opposition to tuberculosis, meningitis, and miliary disease in children but changeable protection against pulmonary TB. Immune activation is responsible for regulating neural development by activating it. The effect of the BCG vaccine on neuronal disorders due to subordinate immune provocation is useful. BCG vaccine can prevent neuronal degeneration in different neurological disorders by provoking auto-reactive T-cells. In the case of TB, CD4+ T-cells effectively protect the immune response by protecting the central defense. Because of the preceding fact, BCG induces protection by creating precise T-cells like CD4+ T-cells and CD8+ T-cells. Hence, vaccination-induced protection generates specific T-cells and CD4+ T-cells, and CD8+ T-cells. The BCG vaccine may have an essential effect on motor disorders and play a crucial role in neuroprotective management. The present review describes how the BCG vaccine might be interrelated with motor disorders and play a key role in such diseases.
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol to manage recurrent venous thromboembolic events despite systemic anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Contributor: Correa Lara Maximiliano,García Chavez Jaime,Martinez Hernandez Erika. The evaluation and management of patients who sustain recurrent thromboembolic events while taking therapeutic anticoagulation have not been well characterized; moreover, there has been no systematic review or randomized trial focused on treating patients with recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) during anticoagulant treatment. Therefore, we developed a pilot trial to compare rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol in patients with recurrent venous thromboembolism despite ongoing anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Marijuana, e-cigarette, and tobacco product use in young adults who underwent pediatric bariatric surgery.
Contributor: Meg H Zeller,Heather Strong,Jennifer Reiter-Purtill,Todd M Jenkins,James E Mitchell,Marc P Michalsky,Michael A Helmrath. The postoperative course after pediatric metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) cuts across a developmental phase when substance-use behaviors emerge as significant public health concerns. We examined use of marijuana, conventional cigarettes, and alternate tobacco products/devices (e.g.,...
[Conservative and surgical treatments performed for symptomatic pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence in Hungary.].
Contributor: Szilárd Kolumbán,Kálmán Kovács,Attila Majoros,Zoltán Németh,József Bódis,Bálint Farkas. As clinical guidelines are available for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence, but not pelvic organ prolapse, in Hungary, the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse varies widely throughout the country and is not standardized. Due to the establishment of the Hungarian Continence and Urogynecological Association, we aimed to determine current conservative and surgical treatment trends and strategies for these conditions in Hungary and compare them with international practice.
CCOC Molecular Subclasses and Their Influence on Disease Behavior and Outcomes
The following is a summary of “Molecular Subclasses of Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma and Their Impact on Disease Behavior and Outcomes ” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Bolton et al. The goal of this study is to classify clear cell ovarian carcinoma (CCOC)...
Effects of Sac/Val on Cardiac Remodeling, Health Status and Biomarkers by Age
The following is a summary of “Age Differences in Effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan on Cardiac Remodeling, Biomarkers, and Health Status” published in the December 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Murphy et al. In individuals with heart failure and a low ejection fraction(HFrEF), sacubitril/valsartan (Sac/Val) improves survival. They hoped...
CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels Correlate to Potential Clinical Targets in PDAC Multi-omic Characterization
The following is a summary of “Multi-omic Characterization of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Relates CXCR4 mRNA Expression Levels to Potential Clinical Targets” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Kocher et al. The tumor microenvironment is thought to be significantly influenced by chemokines since they are...
Effects of Temporary MCS Techniques on Thrombocytopenia
The following is a summary of “Impact of temporary mechanical circulatory support strategies on thrombocytopenia” published in the November 2022 issue of Critical Care by Dwaah, et al. Thrombocytopenia is a common but poorly understood side effect of temporary mechanical circulatory support (MCS). Bleeding and the requirement for...
Tenosynovial GCTs Driven by CSF1
The following is a summary of “Interactions in CSF1-Driven Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by IJzendoorn et al. A substantial component of cells in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) consists of bystander macrophages responding to CSF1 that is overproduced by a limited number of neoplastic cells with a chromosomal translocation involving the CSF1 gene. It was hypothesized that neoplastic cells would be activated by CSF1R expressed on their surface, creating an autocrine loop. In this work, researchers examine cellular interactions in TGCT by means of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). A total of 18,788 single cells from 3 TGCT and 2 giant cell tumor of bone (GCTB) samples underwent scRNA-seq. The 3 TGCTs were additionally examined utilizing long-read RNA sequencing.
COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Benefits Neonates and Pregnant Individuals
Contributor: Watanabe Atsuyuki, MD, and Toshiki Kuno, MD, PhD, FESC, FSCAI. Findings that show COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy improves neonatal outcomes can serve “a critical role” in counseling these patients about the vaccine. “While I was rotating in the OB/GYN department as an intern, I saw several cases...
Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States
The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
Prospective Investigation of Respiratory Rate Utilizing Expiratory Time Constant
The following is a summary of “Determining respiratory rate using measured expiratory time constant: A prospective observational study” published in the October 2022 issue of Critical Care by Depta, et al. Potential negative implications linked with the high respiratory rate (RR) are intrinsic positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEPi) production,...
