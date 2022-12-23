ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

How to cancel Netflix: easily end streaming service subscription plan

By Max Slater-Robins
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRMLz_0jsV397n00

There's a lot of competition for the best streaming service crown right now. Netflix , of course, and Amazon Prime Video are near the top. Apple TV+ recently won three Oscars for CODA; Disney Plus has a lot of great content too. Then there's Hulu, Paramount Plus , Now, YouTube Premium – the list goes on and on.

But with Netflix having raised its prices again back in March 2022, for access to an increasingly thinning catalogue of movies and TV shows, you might be considering cancelling your subscription to the service for good. And not just because Warrior Nun isn't returning for season 3.

You wouldn't be alone either. A lot of people took to Twitter to decry the price increases (including Bernie Sanders ) when they happened, often joking about the lack of quality content on the service. I'm doing the opposite though: my Netflix plan is to resubscribe for Christmas 2022.

So, how do you cancel Netflix? Thankfully, cutting ties with your Netflix plan's subscription is a simple process. Here's how it's done:

Step 1: Go to your Account

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V9JX4_0jsV397n00

(Image credit: Future)

Head to the Account section on Netflix and you'll be presented with everything about your account. You can change various settings, including your personal information, managing profiles, and so on.

Step 2: Select Cancel Membership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PC0z_0jsV397n00

(Image credit: Future)

Next, click on Cancel Membership in the top left section and you'll be taken to page where you can either Finish Cancelation, which will let you retain access until your next billing date, or switch to a different (and perhaps) cheaper plan.

If you're currently on the 4K HDR plan, it might be worth switching to the cheaper 1080p HD plan and trying that out. It'll save you money in the short term and may be a sensible solution for some.

Step 3: That's it!

Netflix will hold onto your account information (like viewing habits) for 10 months, but you won't be paying anything for the service during that period.

If you want Netflix to delete this information, you can email the company at privacy@netflix.com, requesting that they delete it. Make sure it's from the email associated with your account, however, otherwise it won't work.

There you have it: Netflix cancelled.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing

Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
netflixjunkie.com

“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Looper

Amazon Prime Just Dealt A Major Blow To Netflix's Streaming Supremacy

Once upon a time, there were four major TV networks: ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. These channels offered a wide range of excellent content that has to be watched on their schedule, not ours. Well, it's amazing to think, compared to the overall history of on-screen entertainment, how quickly the industry shifted from these network/studio outlets to the countless streaming channels we use today. And with that transition, it's been fairly well known that Netflix has led the way in this department. However, it was quickly joined by significant competitors, each trying to catch up to its seemingly impenetrable lead in the streaming industry. However, Deadline now reports that Amazon Prime has overtaken Netflix's ranking supremacy as the No.1 streaming channel in the U.S.
T3

T3

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy