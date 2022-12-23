Read full article on original website
Related
svinews.com
Rock Springs man arrested in toddler son’s overdose death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) —A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental drug overdose in October. Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs, was arrested earlier today at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.
wyo4news.com
Gerald Lorenzo Smith (December 9, 1928 – December 20, 2022)
Gerald Lorenzo Smith, 94, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. at the Evanston City Cemetery, 526 County Road, Evanston, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended forecast for December 27, 2022
Today – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 pm, then rain likely after 2 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
wyo4news.com
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
wyo4news.com
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr. (December 24, 1956-December 24, 2022)
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108-1235.
lakecountyfloridanews.com
EMT Who Died in the I-80 Accident Graduated From RHS
Here we are talking about I-80 Accident. While responding to another crash, 29-year-old EMT Tyeler Harris was killed in a collision on I 80/US 30/WY 789 in Sweetwater County. According to a preliminary assessment from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), the tragic collision happened around 4:15 AM on December 21. “Driver Inattentiveness” is being looked into as a possible contributing cause.
wyo4news.com
Two Carbon County EMTs struck by vehicle, one died this morning on I-80
RAWLINS, WYOMING — Two Carbon County EMTs were struck by a vehicle this morning. One died and the other was injured while responding to a crash on I-80 in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on December 21, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.
wyo4news.com
Free Christmas tree recycling program going on through Jan. 31
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For those just getting around to taking down their Christmas tree(s), as a reminder, the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring their free Christmas tree recycling program. Before dropping off your tree, please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and tree stands...
svinews.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash
One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
Sheridan Media
Two men lose hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reports that Matthew Adams (26) and Carl Denmon (25) of Texas, have pled guilty to numerous wildlife crimes, resulting in over $31,000 in fines and restitution. Each man was sentenced to and served 30 days in jail, and 11.5 months of unsupervised probation. The men also lost their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for five years. Because Wyoming is a member of the wildlife violator compact, the men are suspended from hunting, fishing and trapping in 48 states. Adams and Denmon also were made to surrender the firearms used in committing these crimes which included two .22LR rifles with homemade suppressors.
sweetwaternow.com
Curative Testing Site Closing in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — the rock Springs curative testing site for COVID-19 will close on Wednesday, December 28, according to the Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service. Appointments will still be available on their website through December 27. Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the following locations and will remain open:
wyo4news.com
Glenn Alan Starkey (February 22, 1951 – December 16, 2022)
Glenn Alan Starkey, 72, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Kylee P. Douglas (December 4, 1997 – December 13, 2022)
Kylee P. Douglas, 25, passed away at her home in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1997, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David W. Burnett and Hillarie Russell. Kylee graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with the class of 2013. She...
sweetwaternow.com
Surprise Gift Reminds Local Veteran of the Good in People
ROCK SPRINGS — When Ted Oswald went grocery shopping at Walmart this Wednesday he had an incredible experience that filled him with gratitude and hope. “I had an unbelievable experience. Never in my life did I expect anything like this to happen to me,” the 85-year-old Oswald told SweetwaterNOW.
wyo4news.com
JoAnn Wyant (December 19, 2022
JoAnn Wyant, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, December 19, 2022, at home in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Wyant died following a year-long courageous battle. A Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post in Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted immediately following the Rosary. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Don’t miss the final annual showing of The Polar Express today
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The last day to watch a special Christmas showing of The Polar Express is today, Friday, December 23. The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and WyoRadio. The Friday, December 23 showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will...
Comments / 0