Read full article on original website
Related
There might be more than one factor causing long COVID-19 in patients
Nearly three years into the pandemic and scientists are still trying to determine why some people get long COVID-19 and some don’t. While strides have been made, it’s still a mystery.
EatingWell
Is it Safe to Eat an Egg with a Small Crack in the Shell?
Eggs are an ever-popular grocery item. They cook quickly, can be used in everything from breakfast to baked goods and they're high in protein, with 6 grams per one large egg. We all know to lift the lid when choosing a carton at the store to check for broken eggs. But what if the egg is still intact with a small crack in the shell? Is it still safe to eat? Or, should you follow the rule, "when in doubt, throw it out?" Let's find out.
physiciansweekly.com
Gluteal and Presacral Abscess Due to Crohn’s Disease with Multiple Fistulas.
Contributor: Hui Jeong Jwa,Hyun Joo Song,Hogyung Jun,Seong Taeg Kim,Sun-Jin Boo,Heung Up Kim,Donghyoun Lee. The abscess is a common complication of Crohn’s disease (CD), with the perianal form more frequent than gluteal or presacral which is relatively rare. There are few case reports of gluteal abscess combined with presacral abscess caused by CD and the treatment has not been established. A 21-year-old male was admitted with right buttock and lower back pain with a duration of 3 months. He had a history of CD in the small intestine diagnosed 10 months previously. He had poor compliance and had not returned for follow-up care during the previous 6 months. Abdominopelvic CT indicated newly developed multiple abscess pockets in right gluteal region, including piriformis muscle and presacral space. Additionally, fistula tracts between small bowel loops and presacral space were observed. Patient’s CD was moderate activity (273.12 on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index [CDAI]). Treatment was started with piperacillin/ tazobactam antibiotic but patient developed a fever and abscess extent was aggravated. Therefore, surgical incision and drainage was performed and 4 Penrose drains were inserted. Patient’s pain and fever were resolved following surgery. Infliximab was then administered for the remaining fistulas. After the induction regimen, multiple fistula tracts improved and patient went into remission (CDAI was -0.12).
physiciansweekly.com
Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.
Contributor: Suzhen Chen,Gang Chen,Yinghui Li,Yingying Yue,Zixin Zhu,Lei Li,Wenhao Jiang,Zhongxia Shen,Tianyu Wang,Zhenghua Hou,Zhi Xu,Xinhua Shen,Yonggui Yuan. The lack of objective diagnostic methods for mental disorders challenges the reliability of diagnosis. The study aimed to develop an easily accessible and useable objective method for diagnosing major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SZ), bipolar disorder (BPD), and panic disorder (PD) using serum multi-protein. Serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), VGF (non-acronymic), bicaudal C homolog 1 (BICC1), C-reactive protein (CRP), and cortisol, which are generally recognized to be involved in different pathogenesis of various mental disorders, were measured in patients with MDD (n = 50), SZ (n = 50), BPD (n = 55), and PD along with 50 healthy controls (HC). Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) was employed to construct a multi-classification model to classify these mental disorders. Both leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV) and fivefold cross-validation were applied to validate the accuracy and stability of the LDA model. All five serum proteins were included in the LDA model, and it was found to display a high overall accuracy of 96.9% when classifying MDD, SZ, BPD, PD, and HC groups. Multi-classification accuracy of the LDA model for LOOCV and fivefold cross-validation (within-study replication) reached 96.9 and 96.5%, respectively, demonstrating the feasibility of the blood-based multi-protein LDA model for classifying common mental disorders in a mixed cohort. The results suggest that combining multiple proteins associated with different pathogeneses of mental disorders using LDA may be a novel and relatively objective method for classifying mental disorders. Clinicians should consider combining multiple serum proteins to diagnose mental disorders objectively.
physiciansweekly.com
Subtractive sequence analysis aided druggable targets mining in Burkholderia cepacia complex and finding inhibitors through bioinformatics approach.
Contributor: Syed Shah Hassan,Rida Shams,Ihosvany Camps,Zarrin Basharat,Saman Sohail,Yasmin Khan,Asad Ullah,Muhammad Irfan,Javed Ali,Muhammad Bilal,Carlos M Morel. Burkholderia cepacia complex (BCC) is a group of gram-negative bacteria composed of at least 20 different species that cause diseases in plants, animals as well as humans (cystic fibrosis and airway infection). Here, we analyzed the proteomic data of 47 BCC strains by classifying them in three groups. Phylogenetic analyses were performed followed by individual core region identification for each group. Comparative analysis of the three individual core protein fractions resulted in 1766 ortholog/proteins. Non-human homologous proteins from the core region gave 1680 proteins. Essential protein analyses reduced the target list to 37 proteins, which were further compared to a closely related out-group, Burkholderia gladioli ATCC 10,248 strain, resulting in 21 proteins. 3D structure modeling, validation, and druggability step gave six targets that were subjected to further target prioritization parameters which ultimately resulted in two BCC targets. A library of 12,000 ZINC drug-like compounds was screened, where only the top hits were selected for docking orientations. These included ZINC01405842 (against Chorismate synthase aroC) and ZINC06055530 (against Bifunctional N-acetylglucosamine-1-phosphate uridyltransferase/Glucosamine-1-phosphate acetyltransferase glmU). Finally, dynamics simulation (200 ns) was performed for each ligand-receptor complex, followed by ADMET profiling. Of these targets, details of their applicability as drug targets have not yet been elucidated experimentally, hence making our predictions novel and it is suggested that further wet-lab experimentations should be conducted to test the identified BCC targets and ZINC scaffolds to inhibit them.
physiciansweekly.com
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
physiciansweekly.com
Risk Factors for Postoperative Urinary Retention Following Lumbar Spine Surgery: A Review of Current Literature and Meta-Analysis.
Contributor: Logan A Reed,Alexander K Mihas,Travis A Fortin,Connor J Donley,Guna Pratheep,Sakthivel Rajaram Manoharan,Steven M Theiss,Vibhu Krishnan Viswanathan. Systematic Review and Meta-analysis. Postoperative urinary retention (POUR) is a common complication following lumbar spine surgery (LSS) and timely recognition is imperative to avoid long-term consequences. The aim of the current meta-analysis was...
physiciansweekly.com
Identification of novel glucocerebrosidase chaperone for potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease: An approach using in silico virtual screening, molecular docking and molecular dynamics, and in vitro studies.
Contributor: Pratigya Tripathi,Ankit Ganeshpurkar,Sushil Kumar Singh,Sairam Krishnamurthy. Glucocerebrosidase (GCase), a GBA1 gene-encoded lysosomal enzyme, is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chaperones that increase GCase activity can potentially be disease-modifying agents in PD. To date, none of the registered treatments has demonstrated disease-modifying effects. Thus, chaperones for GCase were identified using in-silico virtual screening, molecular property filtering, and molecular dynamics and validated by circular dichroism, FT-IR, and Raman spectroscopies. In-vitro enzyme kinetics, thermal denaturation assay (TDA), and cell-line model were used to test their potential for GCase In-silico investigation revealed four compounds as candidate chaperones with adequate brain penetrability and binding energy (BE). Of them, GC466 showed ideal chaperoning characteristics, including potent BE -8.92 ± 0.68 Kcal/mol and binding affinity (K) 0.64 ± 0.12 μM against rGCase (Asp146, Phe265, and His329 residues) at pH 7.0 than at 4.5 (BE: -5.06 Kcal/mol, K: not found). Spectroscopic results confirmed the stability of GCase by GC466. TDA determined its chaperoning behavior, signified by improved rGCase thermal stabilization with stabilization ratio of 10.20 at 10 μM. In addition, it demonstrated GCase restorative, neurorestorative, and ROS scavenging activity in 6-OHDA treated cell-line model. Therefore, the present study may offer a novel chaperone with the potential to be a disease-modifying agent for PD.
physiciansweekly.com
Is clinical coordination across care levels different according to the secondary care medical speciality? Results from the Catalan health system.
Contributor: Daniela Campaz-Landazabal,Laura Esteve-Matalí,Ingrid Vargas,Eric Sitjas,Pere Plaja,Elvira Sánchez,Isabel Ramon,María Luisa Vázquez. Despite the scarce evidence, some studies suggest that cross-level clinical coordination may vary among secondary care (SC) doctors, influenced by their speciality and organisational model, including degree of decentralisation to primary care (PC). The aim was to determine the differences in experience and perception of cross-level clinical coordination and related factors according to the SC doctor’s speciality in the Catalan health system.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
physiciansweekly.com
Monoisotopic silver nanoparticles-based mass spectrometry imaging of human bladder cancer tissue: Biomarker discovery.
Contributor: Krzysztof Ossoliński,Tomasz Ruman,Tadeusz Ossoliński,Anna Ossolińska,Adrian Arendowski,Artur Kołodziej,Aneta Płaza-Altamer,Joanna Nizioł. Bladder cancer (BC) is the 10th most common form of cancer worldwide and the 2nd most common cancer of the urinary tract after prostate cancer, taking into account both incidence and prevalence. Tissues from patients...
physiciansweekly.com
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
physiciansweekly.com
Leptospirosis-induced acute acquired inflammatory neuropathy.
Contributor: Tomas Xuclà-Ferrarons,Janina Turon-Sans,Marta Caballero-Ávila,Elena Cortés-Vicente,Ricard Rojas-García. Leptospirosis is a zoonotic infection that can present with neurological manifestations. Although uncommon, it may affect the peripheral nervous system in the form of polyradiculoneuropathy. We report the case of a 30-year-old male who developed flaccid tetraparesis and multiple...
physiciansweekly.com
Serum sulfate level and Slc13a1 mRNA expression remain unaltered in a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency.
Contributor: Ranita J Atcheson,Thomas H J Burne,Paul A Dawson. Sulfate is essential for healthy foetal growth and neurodevelopment. The SLC13A1 sulfate transporter is primarily expressed in the kidney where it mediates sulfate reabsorption and maintains circulating sulfate levels. To meet foetal demands, maternal sulfate levels increase by twofold in pregnancy via upregulated SLC13A1 expression. Previous studies found hyposulfataemia and reduced renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression in rodent models with either severe vitamin D deficiency or perturbed vitamin D signalling. Here we investigated a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency. However, serum sulfate level and renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression was not decreased by a moderate reduction in circulating vitamin D level. We confirmed that the mouse Slc13a1 5′-flanking region was upregulated by 1,25(OH)D using luciferase assays in a cultured renal OK cell line. These results support the presence of a functional VDRE in the mouse Slc13a1 but suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency does not impact on sulfate homeostasis. As sulfate biology is highly conserved between rodents and humans, we proposed that human SLC13A1 would be under similar transcriptional regulation by 1,25(OH)D. Using an online prediction tool we identified a putative VDRE in the SLC13A1 5′-flanking region but unlike the mouse Slc13a1 sequence, the human sequence did not confer a significant response to 1,25(OH)D in vitro. Overall, this study suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency may not alter sulfate homeostasis. This needs to be confirmed in humans, particularly during pregnancy when vitamin D and sulfate levels need to be maintained at high levels for healthy maternal and child outcomes.
physiciansweekly.com
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
physiciansweekly.com
Wearable and mobile technology to characterize daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescent insomnia.
Contributor: Luca Menghini,Dilara Yuksel,Devin Prouty,Fiona C Baker,Christopher King,Massimiliano de Zambotti. Characterizing daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescents with and without insomnia symptomatology. Two months of continuous wearable tracking and daily diary ratings. Free-living conditions. Ninety-three adolescents (59 girls; 16-19 years old) with (N = 47;...
physiciansweekly.com
CCOC Molecular Subclasses and Their Influence on Disease Behavior and Outcomes
The following is a summary of “Molecular Subclasses of Clear Cell Ovarian Carcinoma and Their Impact on Disease Behavior and Outcomes ” published in the November 2022 issue of Clinical Cancer by Bolton et al. The goal of this study is to classify clear cell ovarian carcinoma (CCOC)...
physiciansweekly.com
The Influence of US Drug Price Dynamics in Cost Effectiveness Analyses of Biologics.
To evaluate the influence of drug price dynamics in cost-effectiveness analyses (CEAs). We evaluated scenarios involving typical US drug price increases during the exclusivity period and price decreases after the loss of exclusivity (LOE). Worked examples are presented using the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s assessments of tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma and targeted immune modulators for rheumatoid arthritis.
physiciansweekly.com
Effects of Iron-Peptides Chelate Nanoliposomes on Iron Supplementation in Rats.
Contributor: Mengqian Chen,Cen Chen,Yuhang Zhang,Han Jiang,YiZhou Fang,Guangrong Huang. The objective of this study was to investigate the effects of iron nanoliposomes on iron supplementation and toxicity in SD rats induced by a low-iron diet. The size and infrared spectroscopy of a liposomal oral delivery system were investigated. The particle size of nanoliposomes embedded with chelates was increased. Infrared spectra proved that peptides-iron and blank nanoliposomes were bonded by interaction forces, including the fracture of hydrogen bonds, C = C bonds, hydrophobic interaction, and C-N bonds. We found that iron supplementation chelates had a certain protective effect on viscera after being embedded by nanoliposomes. After 10 days of treatment, the concentration of hemoglobin could be gradually increased. Nanoliposome encapsulated peptides-iron has a better effect than other groups. At the same time, SOD, MDA, and CAT reached normal levels after 20 days. Histological results showed that the sections of the nanoliposomes groups were clearer than those of the other groups. There was a little inflammation in the liver without obvious pathological changes, which also proved that the iron chelates embedded by nanoliposomes had no obvious side effects on iron supplementation in rats. Nanoliposome encapsulated peptides-iron has a small side effect and a significant curative effect of iron supplementation. It maybe has a good application prospect in the clinical medical field.
physiciansweekly.com
Association between depressive mood and chronic periodontitis among senior residents using the National Health Insurance Service-Senior Cohort Database.
Bacteria involved in chronic periodontal disease induce inflammatory cytokines. These cytokines can enter the brain through systemic circulation and cause depression. In this study, we investigated the association between depressed mood and chronic periodontitis in older adults in Korea. This study used data from the Life-changing Period Health Checkup (2007-2008),...
Comments / 0