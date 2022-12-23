ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

Man arrested after stabbing in Owensboro, police say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street in reference to an assault Monday night. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found a man who told them he was in an argument with someone and had stabbed him.
OWENSBORO, KY
witzamfm.com

Jasper Man Arrested after Fight with Son

Jasper- The Jasper Police Department reported a fight happened just before 7:30 PM Monday night. Officers say they were called to a North Portersville Road residence due to a “physical domestic”. During their investigation, police report 40-year-old Reed McKnight and his son were involved in a physical altercation, or fight.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Police: Child dragged by car, man facing several charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after police say several people, including children, tried to stop him from driving drunk. It happened around 2 p.m. Christmas Day in the 1000 block of Bayard Park Drive. Police say Joshua Winnett was supposed to go...
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: 2 teens found with guns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the 600 block of East Chandler Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Christmas, because two people were waiving around guns and trying to get into cars. Officers say they found the two, but they tried to walk away. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Arson report filed after 2 apartments catch fire Christmas Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an apartment complex on Christmas for a fire. They say it happened around 1:40 p.m. at Lexbrook Apartments on S. Weinbach Ave. The investigator says someone set fire to a cereal box, and it caused two apartments to catch fire. Nobody...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wsonradio.com

Henderson Police looking for robbery suspect

Henderson Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect. The Police Department said officers responded to Kelly’s Food Mart at 1036 Washington Street on Thursday in reference to a robbery. Officers spoke Kelly’s Food Mart employees who said an unknown man entered the store and robbed the employees at gun point.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Several crews called to overnight garage fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire and emergency crews responded to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road in Henderson County. Smith Mills Fire Department says at least six agencies helped put out the fire. Pictures posted on social media by the Union County Volunteer Fire Department show heavy smoke...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges after running from officers

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car, according to police. Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Drunk driver causes crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to an accident with injuries late Christmas night. It happened in the 1800 block of Orchard Rd. Deputies say the driver, 40-year-old Scott Risner, was standing outside his car, and at first, tried...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash along I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three days after a fatal accident near Boonville New Harmony Road, the victim’s name has been released. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Berneard Fleming Sr. passed away at the scene of the crash on December 23. He was 64-years-old. Police believe one vehicle crossed the median and struck another vehicle […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: 2 men arrested after threatening each other with a shotgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville men were arrested Friday night after making threats to each other using a shotgun. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Tennessee Street a little after 6 p.m. Friday in response to a fight in progress. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd. 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Fleming was involved in...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Fire destroys trailer in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people have been displaced after a fire destroyed their trailer in Henderson on Sunday. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Race Track Road just after 2 p.m. Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the people living there were at a neighbor’s house...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Cheddar’s sprinkler system malfunction sends fire crews to investigate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Evansville were called to the Cheddar’s on North Green River Road Monday to investigate a malfunctioning fire suppression system. Officials say when crews were on their way, they got another call that the sprinkler line in the restaurant had busted, forcing the building to be evacuated.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Lanes back open on NB I-69 at Pike/Daviess Co. line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police responded to a crash near the Pike and Daviess County line on I-69. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, that crash closed both northbound lanes. They are now back open. Sgt. Ringle says one person was hurt and taken to the hospital. Four...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

