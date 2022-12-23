Read full article on original website
wtyefm.com
Gas Prices Lower than a Year Ago
(Undated) – The national average price for gas fell two cents over the weekend. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average now stands at $3.05 a gallon, twenty-one cents lower than this time last year. Here in Illinois, the statewide average is $3.14 a gallon, down four cents from Friday and twenty cents lower than a year ago. Across the river in Indiana, the statewide average is below three dollars at $2.95 a gallon. That marks a two-cent decline from Friday and is eight cents lower than last year.
WTHI
Gas prices continue to drop, falling almost a dime in the past week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gas prices continue to see some significant drops. According to GasBuddy, the average cost of gas in Indiana has fallen a little over 9 cents this week. That means prices are nearly 71 cents cheaper than a month ago and around 9 cents lower than...
thereporteronline.net
I-57 road trips lead to decades of adventures
In more than 30 years of trips up and down the length of Interstate 57, there have been some memorable rides. There was the time the windshield on our 1995 Chevy Cavalier started flapping like an old cellar door with the approach of a dust bowl tornado. Nothing a bunch of duct tape couldn’t handle.
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
wtyefm.com
Illinois Homeowners Required to Update Smoke Detectors in 2023
(Undated) – Illinois homeowners will be required to update their smoke detectors in 2023. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the General Assembly to pass a law that will require Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms. The “Illinois’ Smoke Detector Act” will be updated with the start of the new year and will require Illinois homeowners to replace their old smoke detectors with new alarms that use a 10-year sealed battery. Homeowners who don’t replace their old alarms with a new model will have 90 days to make the change or face a fine. Learn more at the link below.
southernillinoisnow.com
ICC wants lower electric and gas rates for low income
An Illinois Commerce Commission Staff Report is recommending that low-income residents in Illinois receive discount rates for electric and natural gas. The recommendation comes from a study conducted as part of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. The commission further requested that large electric and gas utilities file low-income discount rates in their next rate design case. The ICC wants to see tiered discounts for different income levels which will only be applicable to the delivery service charges. While not required, smaller utilities are being encouraged to participate.
orangeandbluepress.com
$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened
$400 Delayed Relief Checks: Here’s What Happened. About 4% of qualified residents of Illinois have not yet received their money and property tax rebate. Checks amounting to $1.042 billion have been sent out by the state to almost 5.1 million residents of the state. According to a published post...
Central Illinois food pantries available amid holiday season
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — While the holiday season may be filled with feasts and warm family gatherings for some, for many, the winter season is filled with food uncertainty. Central Illinois has a number of food banks and pantries to help people who may not have the ability to buy their own groceries and meals […]
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
indianapublicradio.org
Hoosiers’ income taxes going down a little, starting Jan. 1
Hoosiers’ individual income taxes will go down a little, starting Jan. 1. That’s when the first step in a multi-year tax cut takes effect. The tax cut package lawmakers approved in the 2022 session gradually lowers the income tax rate by about 10 percent, from 3.23 percent to 2.9 percent.
From a State Snake to Sweet Corn Appreciation Day, Illinois Has 185 New Laws Going Into Effect in 2023
185 new laws are set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, with many of them bringing the state new programs, safety measures or industry-specific policies. However, there are a few that are a little less traditional. Here's a look at five laws set to go into effect in...
newschannel20.com
88 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Eighty-eight counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 23, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 2, compared to the previous week, with 33 Illinois counties...
WISH-TV
Travel advisories for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Only three of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under red travel warning, the highest level. As many as 15 counties had the red level Friday, which limits travel to emergency management personnel only. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may...
25newsnow.com
Tracking Monday snow showers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A quick moving weather system will slide through central Illinois this morning, bringing the potential for light snow accumulations. While a lot of snow is not expected, drivers are reminded that it only takes a half inch or so to make things very slick on the roadways. Snow showers that begin this morning will continue into the early afternoon before tapering off. Temperatures will warm into the mid 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight then fall back to the single digits.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
fox32chicago.com
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
wfft.com
Indiana Michigan Power urges people to reduce electricity use
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and PJM, – the regional power grid operator, are urging people to reduce their use of electricity as the severe weather has led to an extraordinary strain on the power system. I&M is asking businesses and the public to help...
