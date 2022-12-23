Read full article on original website
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
SpaceX Enlists in the U.S. Space Force
SpaceX's Starlink is a success. Launched to great fanfare (but a tiny, beta user base) in October 2020, Elon Musk's ambitious system for affordable, high-speed broadband satellite internet has grown to a user base of more than 500,000 subscribers in just over two years. Created as a means of providing...
Latest Vega rocket launch fails minutes after liftoff
The latest Vega rocket launch ended in disappointment less than three minutes after lifting off from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket was part of the European Space Agency’s ongoing missions to put satellites into space. The satellites aboard the flight would have been Europe’s most powerful optical imagers in space if the mission had succeeded.
Stumping the Best Scientists for 50 Years: Physicists Solve a Lightning Mystery
Approximately 8.6 million lightning strikes take place each day all over the planet, each moving at a speed of more than 320,000 kilometers per hour and generating a tremendous amount of electricity. Have you ever wondered why lightning zigzags? Scientists have argued over the reasons why lightning zigzags and how...
Video games and robots want to teach us a surprising lesson. We just have to listen
The speedy, colorful ghosts zooming their way around the maze greeted me as I stared at the screen of a Pac-Man machine, a part of the 'Never Alone: Video Games and Other Interactive Design' exhibit of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Using the tiniest amount of...
My Friend Stumbled on an Invention That Could Revolutionize Human Life
Twelve Stories and a Dream, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE NEW ACCELERATOR. Certainly, if ever a man found a guinea when he was looking for a pin it is my good friend Professor Gibberne. I have heard before of investigators overshooting the mark, but never quite to the extent that he has done. He has really, this time at any rate, without any touch of exaggeration in the phrase, found something to revolutionize human life. And that when he was simply seeking an all-round nervous stimulant to bring languid people up to the stresses of these pushful days. I have tasted the stuff now several times, and I cannot do better than describe the effect the thing had on me. That there are astonishing experiences in store for all in search of new sensations will become apparent enough.
The Event That Ushered in the Rise of Homo Sapiens (Holiday Weekend Feature)
Avi Shporer, Research Scientist, with the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Sean Gulick, The Atlantic and The BBC. “All these fossils occur in a layer no more than 10cm thick,” said palaeontologist Ken Lacovara of the Chicxulub impact that ended the dinosaur epoch. “They died suddenly and were buried quickly. It tells us this is a moment in geological time. That’s days, weeks, maybe months. But this is not thousands of years; it’s not hundreds of thousands of years. This is essentially an instantaneous event.”
Highly efficient magnet-free electric motor
Electric motors are everywhere. They are in cars, planes, trains, boats and just about every other type of vehicle. Most electric motors use magnets to create a rotating field that powers the motor. However, there is now a new type of electric motor that does not use any magnets. This new motor was created by MAHLE and is certainly a more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient product than typical electric motors. But why does this magnet-free electric motor even exist?
New Solar Panels Made Thinner Than Human Hair, 18 Times More Power Capacity
In comparison to today's glass and silicon-based solar panels, MIT researchers have created solar panels that are 18 times more poer capacity per kilogram and are thinner than a human hair. In actuality, the weight of these solar cells is one hundredth that of traditional photovoltaics. The implications could be...
A new novel antenna bringing us closer to 6G wireless communications
A new antenna system leveraging space-time coding technology to enhance security for 6G wireless communications is on the horizon. A research team led by a scientist at CityU has resulted in an innovative, game-changing antenna. This revolutionary invention allows unprecedented control of the direction, frequency, and intensity of its signal beam emission. On top of that, this antenna is invaluable for 6G wireless communications applications such as ISAC sensing and communication integration.
THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE. As everybody knows nowadays, the knowledge we possess of life before the beginnings of human memory and tradition is derived from the markings and fossils of living things in the stratified rocks. We find preserved in shale and slate, limestone, and sandstone, bones, shells, fibres, stems, fruits, footmarks, scratchings and the like, side by side with the ripple marks of the earliest tides and the pittings of the earliest rain-falls. It is by the sedulous examination of this Record of the Rocks that the past history of the earth’s life has been pieced together. That much nearly everybody knows to-day. The sedimentary rocks do not lie neatly stratum above stratum; they have been crumpled, bent, thrust about, distorted and mixed together like the leaves of a library that has been repeatedly looted and burnt, and it is only as a result of many devoted lifetimes of work that the record has been put into order and read. The whole compass of time represented by the record of the rocks is now estimated as 1,600,000,000 years.
