ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘‘No one is getting presents this year’: The families using food banks over Christmas

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4KHF_0jsV2rOx00

Two young boys doze in a pushchair between rows of bread and a Christmas tree in Dad’s House, a charity with a food bank in west London .

Shelves of tinned goods and pasta are lined with tinsel, while artificial plant decorations fall from the ceiling.

It certainly feels Christmassy, but for their family – like many others across the country – something will be missing this festive season.

There’s no money for presents, their mother of two tells The Independent .

Are you struggling with the cost of living? Contact maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.uk

The cost of living crisis continues to soar, with inflation still at historically high levels at 10.7 per cent and winter energy bills piling pressure on budgets .

Food banks have faced record-breaking need this year , according to charities, with 1.3 million emergency parcels handed out in six months. Around 320,000 new users sought help from a Trussell Trust food bank during this time – up 40 per cent from last year.

Another food bank network found the vast majority of its services had been helping completely new users this autumn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2F6K_0jsV2rOx00

“We’ve never seen anything like it, ever. The cost of living is killing families,” Billy McGranaghan, who runs Dad’s House, tells The Independent .

Christmas – with its traditional big dinner and present-giving – is an expense too far for some struggling families.

“The disposable income families had has gone to gas and electric,” Mr McGranaghan says. “So Christmas is soul destroying because a lot of families can’t buy anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9XUy_0jsV2rOx00

The mother-of-two tells The Independent : “I wish – if I had money – I could buy a little bit of presents for my kids so they would be happy And for me too. I would buy a little gift I want.”

But there is no room for presents this year. The mother cannot work while she looks after her children, and cannot get benefits as she has no recourse to public funds .

“Sometimes I don’t even have nappies for my baby … so I’m really suffering,” she says.

The woman has received some money from the charity just before Christmas, which she says will be going towards essentials – such as nappies that she otherwise struggles to afford.

She is still planning on celebrating Christmas with “maybe a little bit of chicken or turkey to put in the oven”.

Families, children and adults stream into Dad’s House for a free cooked meal – which the charity puts on twice a week – several days before Christmas.

This includes Deborah Lesley, who tells The Independent she does not have a stove at her house at the moment, so Christmas dinner may look a little different this year.

It is not the only thing. “No one is getting presents this year,” the 61-year-old says. “I told my son that, and I told his girlfriend that. No one is getting presents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iObXM_0jsV2rOx00

She says: “I’m on benefits. But the benefits aren’t rising. Or not yet ... They give you a little thing here and a thing there, but does it really cut the mustard?”

Working-age benefits will rise by 10.1 per cent – the rate of September inflation – from April next year.

Nick de Stacpoole, a single father-of-three who receives universal credit, says he is going to try and make do with help from food banks, food vouchers from school and a grant payment from Dad’s House this Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0J9s_0jsV2rOx00

“I’ve never been in this position before … I’ve never been on benefits since my 20s,” the single father-of-three, who is struggling to find a job to fit around childcare, says.

“But my feeling is there is a lot of help and kindness and charity out in this country.”

A government spokesperson said: “Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we are protecting millions of those most in need with at least £1,200 of direct help this year, including £400 towards energy costs.

“Our immediate support also includes our Energy Price Guarantee, saving around £900 for a typical household over winter and our Household Support Fund is helping people with essential costs.

“Meanwhile, the changes we’ve made to Universal Credit are helping people keep more of what they earn and the Chancellor recently announced a further extensive cost of living package, ensuring those most in need are also supported next year.”

Comments / 13

Shannon
3d ago

no cookies no candy's no present no tree no lights no nothing im just grateful to be alive and have food and house

Reply(2)
22
Teresa Benjamin
2d ago

Well the best Christmas Thanks To GOD And Real presents are that you have each other ,Love,And people that care enough to make sure that others eat before going to theyer own families on Christmas like the people in grocery stores working or any other places of business, Nures ,Doctors, bus drivers, and others, Like there's just a lot to be thankful for like all those presents that dosent come in a decorated Box , But just as important , Like lots of the commenters up here said Just being alive to see another Christmas is such an huge important 🎁 And for the ones that didn't make it to see this Christmas just know that You're still love in our hearts in our memories and never forgotten, Love You My Sister Judy! And so my prayers are way up in the Air for America,Americans And everyone that's in Everywhere GOD Bless🙏

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Tyla

Dad horrified after toddler finds all of her Christmas presents

Hiding Christmas presents from your kids can be super tricky - after all, with many kids believing in Santa, it would be difficult to explain why Father Christmas isn't looking after all the gifts himself in the North Pole. So what do you say if your kids come across a...
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
The Independent

The Independent

996K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy