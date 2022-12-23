Claudia Winkleman reveals when The Traitors reunion will take place

After the stunning conclusion to The Traitors , Claudia Winkleman has delighted fans by sharing that there is still more to come from this year’s cast.

The premiere season of the competition series came to a close on Thursday (22 December), in an episode that saw a total of £101,050 won by contestants.

Spoilers on the final of The Traitors to follow – you have been warned!

Wilfred, an original Traitor, narrowly missed out on taking the entire cash prize for himself when Kieran all but gave away his secret to the Faithfuls as he was being eliminated.

Hannah, Aaron and Meryl then chose to banish Wilfred and end the game. With no Traitors remaining, all three contestants won and split the money equally.

Winkleman, who hosted the programme, has been praised by viewers for her entertaining contributions to the show .

On Instagram, she shared a message of appreciation to fans and revealed that she’d be hosting a reunion for the final five on her Radio 2 show on Saturday (24 December).

“Thank you so much for watching. The final five will be with me on @bbcradio2 at 10 on Saturday,” Winkleman wrote as a caption of a photo of herself with the cast.

People have weighed in with their excitement to hear more from the final five.

Among the supporters is Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who commented: “The greatest finale of anything ever. Apocalyptic. Thank you!”

Chef John Whaite added: “I NEED TO CANCEL CHRISTMAS. I’m not ok.”

Viewers of The Traitors have celebrated how invested Winkleman was in the series – she shed tears alongside the contestants in the final moments .

Elsewhere, winner Meryl, who has dwarfism, spoke out about how taking part in the show taught her that she is more independent than she thought she was.