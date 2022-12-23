Lake Wales’ TaVaris Johnson voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Lake Wales head coach TaVaris Johnson, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Johnson captured 85.67% of the nearly 1,382 votes cast in this week's poll when the former Lake Wales’ player led his hometown team to the promise land. There’s a first time for everything and Johnson is bringing back the first state championship to the city of Lake Wales. What made it even more surreal for Johnson was he did it as an alum who played on the 1994 state runner-up Highlanders’ team. Johnson guided Lake Wales to the promise land and led them to a 32-30 win over Mainland for the Class 3S crown.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Dec. 12-17:

Jube Joseph, Miami Central : No free rings and for all the neighborhood kids out there, Joseph says this one’s for you. Proclaiming themselves the national champions after Miami Central’s 38-31 win over American Heritage, Joseph’s team completed an undefeated season and certainly made their case to being No. 1 in the country. The Rockets also clinched their second 4-peat in the last 12 years.

Bill Castle, Lakeland : When you’ve been at a school since 1976 as the head coach, you’ve done something right there in itself. Longevity. Sustainable success. Winning. Castle has done those things longer than anyone currently as an active head coach and brought back to Lakeland an 8th state championship. He navigated his team to comeback from 14-7 down to win the Class 4S state championship 21-14 over Venice Saturday afternoon.

Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna : No one will say they were absolutely stunned at the result of the Class 1M state final between Chaminade-Madonna and Clearwater Central Catholic. What they will say it just how the Lions really make it look like it’s easy beating some of the Sunshine State’s best teams. Jones added another piece of hardware down to South Florida as they routed the Marauders 48-14. This team isn’t done though as they will face Bishop Gorman in the GEICO Champions Bowl Series out in Las Vegas this week.

Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas : A 4-peat and another state championship trophy added to the case back at St. Thomas Aquinas. Make it 14 state titles for the Raiders as Harriott navigated the team to the Class 3M state championship in a 38-21 win over Homestead.