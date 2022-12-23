ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales’ TaVaris Johnson voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UipAV_0jsV1zZO00

Congratulations to Lake Wales head coach TaVaris Johnson, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Johnson captured 85.67% of the nearly 1,382 votes cast in this week's poll when the former Lake Wales’ player led his hometown team to the promise land. There’s a first time for everything and Johnson is bringing back the first state championship to the city of Lake Wales. What made it even more surreal for Johnson was he did it as an alum who played on the 1994 state runner-up Highlanders’ team. Johnson guided Lake Wales to the promise land and led them to a 32-30 win over Mainland for the Class 3S crown.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Dec. 12-17:

Jube Joseph, Miami Central : No free rings and for all the neighborhood kids out there, Joseph says this one’s for you. Proclaiming themselves the national champions after Miami Central’s 38-31 win over American Heritage, Joseph’s team completed an undefeated season and certainly made their case to being No. 1 in the country. The Rockets also clinched their second 4-peat in the last 12 years.

Bill Castle, Lakeland : When you’ve been at a school since 1976 as the head coach, you’ve done something right there in itself. Longevity. Sustainable success. Winning. Castle has done those things longer than anyone currently as an active head coach and brought back to Lakeland an 8th state championship. He navigated his team to comeback from 14-7 down to win the Class 4S state championship 21-14 over Venice Saturday afternoon.

Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna : No one will say they were absolutely stunned at the result of the Class 1M state final between Chaminade-Madonna and Clearwater Central Catholic. What they will say it just how the Lions really make it look like it’s easy beating some of the Sunshine State’s best teams. Jones added another piece of hardware down to South Florida as they routed the Marauders 48-14. This team isn’t done though as they will face Bishop Gorman in the GEICO Champions Bowl Series out in Las Vegas this week.

Roger Harriott, St. Thomas Aquinas : A 4-peat and another state championship trophy added to the case back at St. Thomas Aquinas. Make it 14 state titles for the Raiders as Harriott navigated the team to the Class 3M state championship in a 38-21 win over Homestead.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Through the tears, the Pacholke family find ways to honor their daughter Neena

TAMPA, Fla. — It makes sense that a place people come to seeking help, seeking treatment and seeking miracles is a special place for the Pacholke family. But that’s what Moffitt Cancer Center is. It’s where Aaron has worked as a cytologist for almost 22 years. And it’s where former Freedom girls basketball coach Laurie Pacholke has received her treatment for Non-Hogdkin’s Lymphoma.
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

Tony Roma’s Bones And Burgers Opens In Tampa

The specially crafted Menu carters to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space. Roma Corp, the parent company of the globally recognized brand Tony Roma’s recently announced the opening of its new fast-casual concept Tony Roma’s Bones and BurgersTM in Tampa, Florida at Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street Mall.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy