PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Family nervous after house is crashed into twice

A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the New Year. Heartland Family Services helping last few families to find permanent housing. Heartland Family Services says it only has a few tenants left to assist in finding permanent housing. Boy Scouts again recycling Christmas trees. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Electrical fire causes major damage to Lincoln home on Christmas

The fire at an unattached garage near 40th and Calvert Streets was caused by a faulty heat lamp used to keep chickens warm. Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong rescues family from fire in Gulfport, Mississippi. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. WLOX interviews Tommy Armstrong, Jr after he rescued a family...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit. It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.
RALSTON, NE
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

Omaha businesses making up for lost time and money after Christmas. Small businesses across the metro are working to make up for lost time and money after snow and cold kept many shoppers home leading up to Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Multiple exotic animals died in a Christmas morning...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in another highway curve accident, south of Beatrice

BEATRICE - Gage County law officers investigated the second accident in recent weeks on a highway curve in southern Gage County. It happened Friday just before seven p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 112, south of Beatrice. 29-year-old Dakota Voight from Wymore was traveling south...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested after reportedly pulling out a gun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man and woman were arrested after they reportedly yelled at and pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the LPD Service Desk, 575 S 10th St., on Tuesday for a reported weapons violation. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens — a male and a female, both aged 17 — were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thereader.com

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
NEBRASKA STATE

