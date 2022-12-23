NEW ORLEANS — A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for tonight at midnight to 9 AM Monday. Overnight temperatures will be a few degrees below freezing for some locations on the Northshore and at to near freezing south of Lake Pontchartrain. The Range: 27-36°, but will feel like low 20s for some on the Northshore. Monday afternoon, and evening an area of low pressure well to our north with sweep across Southeast Louisiana, but will not impact our Monday high temperatures. As a note, not much change has occurred for our daytime temperatures as the gradually warm above seasonal averages and cross into the low 70's by mid-week. Coastal fog is expected overnight Wednesday to the end of the week. Rain potential really begins on Friday and tapers down into Sunday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO