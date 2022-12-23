Winter has come: 2,000 Metro Detroiters in the dark as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan

(WWJ) - Gusts as high as 55 mph howled and bitter wind chills fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging over 2,000 DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.

"This is going to be the heart of the winter storm," WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore warned as DTE Energy estimated 2,190 homes and businesses were without power as of 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

The number is down from 3,384 customers as crews quickly resorted power to a large area in Trenton — DTE said wind damage was to blame for the outage. The energy company has over 1,816 crews out in the field working to get power back as quickly as possible.

Elsewhere across the region, an equipment problem is causing issues for Novi residents between Novi and Beck Roads and Grand River to 10 Mile. DTE estimates the lights will be back up and running around 9 a.m.

While outages have remained small in number, the winter storm is only just beginning. A Winter Storm Warning was issued Wednesday afternoon for the entire Lower Peninsula beginning 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

DTE Executives warned customers to be prepared for outages as high winds, brutal cold and blizzard-like conditions are now affecting the Metro Detroit area.

President Trevor Lauer said the company has readied a force of 700 line workers and 1,000 other employees ahead of the pending winter storm.

"Right now the gusts are expected to top out right around 55 miles an hour. We've seen some of that lessening on the west side of the state and moving a little bit east so depending on the wind velocity, and how long it blows, we do expect some gusts into the 60s," he continued. "We'll have some localized outages at this point, that we're hoping that the overall wind gusts stay down below 60 because that's a real threshold on how it affects the electrical system."

The cold weather being dragged down with the arctic front will drop wind chill values well below zero at times, creating "very dangerous" conditions if long-lasting power outages occur. Lauer said DTE is working on outreach to their most vulnerable customers to make sure they are safe during the storm.

"It is strong winds, extreme cold and reduced visibilities in blowing snow that is creating the most hazardous and life-threatening conditions." the National Weather Service said in a 7 a.m storm update.

If customers experience an outage, Lauer advised they contact DTE on the app, on the website , or by phone at 1-800-477-4747 to report it.

"We are going to get to all the customers that we can as fast as we can and as safely as we can for our employees," he added.

Lauer also warned against bringing generators inside, stating that doing so can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Please be safe and remember to stay at least 20 feet from any downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous," the company advised.

Meanwhile, as snow falls onto icy pavement, police are warning Metro Detroiters to take it very slow if they must be out and about on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through early Saturday morning, with several inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit ahead of Christmas.

Stay with WWJ for the latest on conditions during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. Tell your smart speaker "play WWJ nine-fifty" to listen all day.