ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide

A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Silver Alert issued for Houston woman with dementia

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Emma Gatson Swayzer. She was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of Coffee St., Houston, TX. 77033. She was last seen wearing CREAM COLOR JACKET AND LIGHT GREEN SWEATPANTS. Ms. Swayzer was last seen at a Metro Bus Stop.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend

HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy