fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death outside Park Place bar, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting outside a Park Place bar. Officers with the Houston PD were flagged down by the Harris County Pct. 2 Constables Office around 2 a.m. in the 7600 block of Park Place Blvd. in southeast Houston. That's where...
Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police. We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they were...
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says
Investigators said they found many shell casings at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot graze wound to the head.
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says
Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, was reported missing Monday night after police say she was last seen in southeast Houston. By Tuesday morning, she had been found.
Click2Houston.com
Homeowner shot by 2 men attempting to break into his van outside NE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A northeast Houston homeowner is recovering at the hospital after a confrontation between two suspected robbers led to a shooting over an attempt to break into his van early Monday, Houston police said. According to Lt. Horelica with HPD, it happened at around 2 a.m. in the...
fox26houston.com
1 killed, another hospitalized after apartment catches fire in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person died Christmas morning and another was rushed to the hospital after their apartment in northwest Houston caught fire. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but firefighters were called to the 900 block of Lehman St. near I-45. We're told 60 firefighters responded to the location.
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
fox26houston.com
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old woman last seen near Sunnyside
HOUSTON — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing woman who was last seen near Houston's Sunnyside area. The 71-year-old woman was reported missing Monday evening but was located Tuesday morning. We've removed her name and image from the article for her and her family's privacy. FOLLOW...
HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. According to police, the man was home...
fox26houston.com
Preliminary details on Harris Co. deputy shot on Chimney Rock
Asst. Chief B. Tien with the Houston Police Department shared preliminary details on a shooting on Chimney Rock where an off-duty Harris Co. Sheriff's deputy was shot as well as another man after a heated argument broke out near a club.
Apartment residents unable to contact management that left them without heat or power in SE Houston
Action 13 investigates why The Park at Sutton Hill residents were left without power or heat in below-freezing temps for at least four days.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
Click2Houston.com
One person shot in Richmond neighborhood, Fort Bend County deputies say
One person was flown by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital after being shot in a neighborhood in Richmond, Fort Bend County. Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 18000 block of Kersland Court shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. The victim was...
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
HOUSTON - As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls. The family...
cw39.com
Silver Alert issued for Houston woman with dementia
HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Emma Gatson Swayzer. She was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of Coffee St., Houston, TX. 77033. She was last seen wearing CREAM COLOR JACKET AND LIGHT GREEN SWEATPANTS. Ms. Swayzer was last seen at a Metro Bus Stop.
fox26houston.com
Dog causes traffic on I-45 in SE Houston, police called to apprehend
HOUSTON - How many policemen does it take to catch one dog? More than 5 police cars were on the scene to try and remove a dog from a freeway. Around 5 p.m., Houston police responded to a "traffic hazard" on Gulf Freeway at Fuqua. The reported traffic hazard turned out to be a black dog running around causing many to try and avoid the animal.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
