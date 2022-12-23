ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These holiday songs epitomize Christmas in the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who needs a silent night if you can put on the right tunes?. Whether you’re kicking back at home or hosting a party, the right music can set the mood. Sure, you can listen to Mariah Carey belt out (again) her iconic insistence that all she wants for Christmas is you, or you can steer away from the mainstream mainstays and try a few songs that capture the spirit of Christmas in the Rio Grande Valley.
‘Defrost week’ underway

HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
Missouri utility company asks customers to conserve

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Spire is encouraging customers to conserve energy. Spire representatives say the forecasted weather is impacting supply pressures serving the region. As a precaution, the company is asking customers to conserve energy where possible. Spire is also asking commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas usage...
Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks claims another life

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon (12/22), according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP). At around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, MHP was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake.
