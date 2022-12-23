ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox26houston.com

Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later

One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Busted pipes discovered as Southeast Texas warms up

BEAUMONT — The Arctic blast has eased its grip on Southeast Texas but the impact remains. Pipes are thawing as temperatures rise, and homeowners are discovering cracked pipes and leaks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

‘Defrost week’ underway

HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
HOUSTON, TX
natureworldnews.com

Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected

The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas

The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday. Heading into...
dallasexpress.com

Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day

Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Where can I drop off my Christmas tree in Houston?

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. The holiday season is filled with the purchase of live Christmas trees by families which can be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, SWMD will...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures

Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives

HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Silver Alert issued for Houston woman with dementia

HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Emma Gatson Swayzer. She was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of Coffee St., Houston, TX. 77033. She was last seen wearing CREAM COLOR JACKET AND LIGHT GREEN SWEATPANTS. Ms. Swayzer was last seen at a Metro Bus Stop.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about...
TEXAS STATE

