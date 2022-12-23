Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Cooler temperatures to start the week, warmers weather to come later
One more night of freezing temperatures before warmer weather. Houston - A big pattern change is on the way this week with much warmer and eventually wetter weather heading to Southeast Texas. We will have one more night with a possible light freeze as we dip to around 32 overnight.
fox4news.com
Plumbers dealing with burst pipes across North Texas following winter freeze
FORT WORTH, Texas - Following the arctic blast that dropped temperatures below freezing for days last week many North Texans are dealing with burst pipes and keeping plumbers across the area busy. "We are booked for the next five days, and we just got everybody in line," said Chris Fontenot...
KFDM-TV
Busted pipes discovered as Southeast Texas warms up
BEAUMONT — The Arctic blast has eased its grip on Southeast Texas but the impact remains. Pipes are thawing as temperatures rise, and homeowners are discovering cracked pipes and leaks. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
cw39.com
‘Defrost week’ underway
HOUSTON (CW39) – Sunny and ‘warmer’ this Monday after Christmas. Most of us will wake up near the freezing mark before upper 50s arrive this afternoon. Heaters get a much needed break after putting in OT the past few nights. By Wednesday we will rebound back into...
natureworldnews.com
Parts of Texas Under Freeze Warning as Sub-Freezing Temps of 28 Degrees Expected
The National Weather Service or NWS has issued a freeze warning for parts of Southern Texas due to the possibility of subfreezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will cause crops, other delicate vegetation, and possibly unsecured outdoor plumbing to perish. Residents are advised to take...
KWTX
Warmer weather has its eyes set upon Central Texas
The warming trend was a nice gift from Santa over the weekend. We had a 50 consecutive hour streak where our temperatures were below freezing last week. The Arctic blast arrived Thursday morning and dropped our temperatures below freezing at 10AM and we stayed there until Noon Saturday. Heading into...
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures Staying for Christmas Day
Temperatures across North Texas are beginning to rise into the holiday weekend — but not by that much. A cold front moved into Texas on December 22, dropping temperatures into the teens. Coupled with blustering winds, hard freeze warnings were generated across the region, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floods
DALLAS, Tex. - When temperatures dropped across North Texas, Stephen Glowicz and his wife were getting ready for bed on Christmas Eve morning. But, unfortunately, they weren't prepared for the water pouring into their Dallas apartment from a burst pipe above the bedroom.
cw39.com
Where can I drop off my Christmas tree in Houston?
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) encourages residents to recycle live Christmas trees after the holidays. The holiday season is filled with the purchase of live Christmas trees by families which can be repurposed for mulch or other landscape materials. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, SWMD will...
fox4news.com
Burst pipes from arctic blast causing Christmas issues for people across North Texas
DALLAS - Thawing out from the arctic blast has a way of revealing just how cold it got. First responders were busy Saturday helping cut off water at homes and businesses where pipes have burst. It had some people out of their homes for the holidays. Saturday was a slight...
Bats Are Falling From a Bridge in Houston Due To Freezing Temperatures
Houston’s recent freezing temperatures are greatly affecting very important residents who tend to live under bridges – Mexican free-tailed bats. Home to more than 300,000 of these nocturnal creatures, the area typically is the ideal climate for them. However, once the cold front hit Texas, these bats began to go into hypothermic shock and fall from under the bridge onto the pavement below.
spacecityweather.com
A slow—emphasis on slow—warming trend begins today, lasting through the holiday period
Good morning. Much of Houston has once again sunk into the upper teens this morning, as a hard freeze grips the region. However, this will be the worst of it, with Houston seeing one more night in the 20s heading into Christmas morning. Next week looks considerably warmer. Christmas Eve.
fox26houston.com
Temperatures plummet across Houston area as arctic winter freeze arrives
HOUSTON - Temperatures across the Houston area dropped quickly Thursday afternoon. After reaching roughly 60 degrees, temperatures fell into the twenties by Thursday evening. "This is cold and with the wind chill factors, it’s very, very cold," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The National Weather Service has issued Hard...
Dangerously cold wind chills to remain in Houston through Christmas
Wind chill values aren't expected to climb above freezing until Christmas, according to the NWS.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
cw39.com
Silver Alert issued for Houston woman with dementia
HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Emma Gatson Swayzer. She was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of Coffee St., Houston, TX. 77033. She was last seen wearing CREAM COLOR JACKET AND LIGHT GREEN SWEATPANTS. Ms. Swayzer was last seen at a Metro Bus Stop.
Houston on ice: Photos show what a hard freeze looks like in H-Town
Houstonians woke up to a city covered in ice after an arctic blast swept into the region.
We asked, you delivered! Check out these pictures 12News viewers sent in of their Christmas trees
It was a particularly cold Christmas throughout Southeast Texas, but frigid temperatures did not stop the holiday cheer. 🎄
Tips for staying warm during a winter power outage
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is not a stranger to cold weather and with an Arctic Freeze already on most Texan’s doorsteps, it’s important to prepare for the possibility of winter power outages. In the wake of the arctic weather, state leaders sought to reassure Texans about...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Comments / 3