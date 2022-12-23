ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm

New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England

The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas

A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye

HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America

BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
MERRIMAC, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy