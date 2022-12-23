Read full article on original website
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Storm Blasts Boston With Rain, Wind. See Live Radar, School Closings
The worst of the storm is hitting this morning, in terms of wind and rain. The second phase of the storm is no picnic either, as the cold air blasts its way into New England. First up, the rain. Torrents of it are falling this morning as the winds howl from the southeast.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm
New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Track the Winter Storm Bearing Down on Boston, New England
High wind, coastal flood and storm warnings have been hoisted as we anticipate heavy rain and snow in New England starting Friday. Here's how we're expecting the storm to play out:. As soon as this Thursday evening, the rain and snow fill in across the west and southwest. The wind...
nbcboston.com
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Frozen hydrants hamper efforts to put out Merrimac home fire
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Fire crews were able to control a two-alarm fire at a house on Church St. in Merrimac before it caused too much damage to the home. According to Merrimac Fire officials, a fire in the fireplace of 63 Church St. extended into the walls of the home around 7:30 a.m.
nbcboston.com
As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England
The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
WMUR.com
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
Boston ranked among ‘loneliest’ cities in America
BOSTON — Boston has been ranked among the “loneliest” cities in America, according to a new study. The study analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000 in order to find the places that have the most residents who live alone, according to Chamber of Commerce researchers.
The results are in: These were the sharkiest beaches on the Cape this year
The outer Cape gets the majority of shark activity, though the finned fish have also been spotted in Cape Cod Bay. Like bridge traffic and Sundae School dessert runs, shark sightings are a hallmark of summers on Cape Cod. And some beaches tend to be more “sharky” than others, according...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
Multiple crews battle house fire in Merrimac
MERRIMAC, Mass. — Multiple crews are battling a fire at a residential building in Merrimac. According to a Merrimac Fire spokesperson, Merrimac FD, Newton Fire, West Newbury FD and Newburyport FD are all on the scene of a residential building on Church Street. Frozen hydrants and low temps are...
whdh.com
Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
