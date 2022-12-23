ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

More than 10% of Species Could Face Extinction Threat by the End of the Century

Research warned that more than one in 10 species may vanish by the end of the century. According to modeling, if we stay on our current course, global warming will cause a cascade of extinction in various plant and animal species. According to new research cited by The Guardian, the...
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: Is climate change creating a real-life yeti?

Most people have heard the legend of the yeti or abominable snowman, but could a real-life version exist? Although the yeti is a mythical creature, there is a unique animal that could be considered very similar to what we imagine a yeti to be like. This is the hybridization of the grizzly bear and polar bear. Hybridization simply means that these two species mated and created a new type of bear. This unusual love story has occurred in the wild and in captivity. One of the main reasons for its occurrence in the wild is climate change.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists ‘Awaken’ 13 Prehistoric Viruses From The Siberian Permafrost — And Warn That Climate Change Could Rouse More

The "zombie" viruses had been frozen for up to 48,500 years, but some showed signs that they were still infectious. For millennia, dangerous viruses have lurked beneath the Siberian permafrost. Now, a group of scientists has revived more than a dozen of these viruses from the ice to prove that it’s possible — and to sound the alarm that more prehistoric viruses might emerge as the Earth warms.
a-z-animals.com

Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano

Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano. Very little is known about the Pacific sleeper shark. In fact, not much is known about any of the three closely-related species of sleeper sharks. They’re slow-moving (hence the name “sleeper), and much of their activity takes place...
The Independent

Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs

Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
Gizmodo

‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland

A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
SFGate

In an ancient reindeer forest, one woman has found a way to slow climate change

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.
Gizmodo

Scientists Find a Mammal's Foot Inside a Dinosaur, a Fossil First

Paleontologists taking a second look at a species of small, four-winged dinosaur have found a fossilized mammalian foot in the predator’s stomach. It’s the first concrete evidence of dinosaurs eating mammals, the researchers say. Specimens of the dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoinus, have been discovered containing ancient birds, fish, and lizards, so the mammalian find is just the latest known source of protein for this spunky hunter. The team who re-scrutinized the Microraptor fossil published their findings today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Interesting Engineering

A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground

A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Futurism

Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean

In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
ancientpages.com

Surprising Evolution Discovery – Extinct Subterranean Human Species With Tiny Brains Used Fire

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An archaeologist says he has made an astonishing discovery and can offer evidence extinct human species used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. If he is correct in his assumptions, then the archeological findings open a new surprising chapter in the history of human evolution.
Outsider.com

Critically Endangered Brown Bears Discovered Living in Garbage Dump in Concerning Photos

Shocking images are showing some heartbreaking information as critically endangered brown bears forage within a garbage dump. These images depict what is becoming a major problem for the species and the species’ overall health. According to officials, over three-quarters of the Himalayan brown bear’s diet in India’s Kashmir and Jammu regions consists of human garbage. Investigating the scat of some of these bears, experts uncovered a lot of garbage. Some items include plastic bags, chocolate wrappers, and high-calorie foods tossed by humans and carried to the dump.

