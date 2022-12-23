Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Mass extinction by 2100? Supercomputer predicts one-quarter of Earth’s species will die by century’s end
ADELAIDE, Australia — More than a quarter of the world’s animals and plants will go extinct by the end of the century, according to a scientific model created by one of Europe’s most advanced supercomputers. Scientists say 10 percent of plants and animals will disappear by 2050,...
natureworldnews.com
Earth Orbital Changes Could Triggered Ancient Global Warming Event 56 Million Years Ago: Scientists Say
Global warming also occurred several million years ago due to Earth orbital changes, according to a new study. This unexplained phenomenon has hunted some members of the scientific community for years, asking questions like what triggered the event and how it happened. Ancient Global Warming Event. The study was published...
The Desalination Process Gives Us Freshwater — at a Huge Environmental Cost
Freshwater is a resource so much of life on Earth needs. Unfortunately, it's not an infinite resource, and so many people around the world struggle to have their basic needs met without access to it. As a way to remedy this problem, many may suggest desalination: removing salt from seawater and converting it to freshwater.
natureworldnews.com
More than 10% of Species Could Face Extinction Threat by the End of the Century
Research warned that more than one in 10 species may vanish by the end of the century. According to modeling, if we stay on our current course, global warming will cause a cascade of extinction in various plant and animal species. According to new research cited by The Guardian, the...
Curious Nature: Is climate change creating a real-life yeti?
Most people have heard the legend of the yeti or abominable snowman, but could a real-life version exist? Although the yeti is a mythical creature, there is a unique animal that could be considered very similar to what we imagine a yeti to be like. This is the hybridization of the grizzly bear and polar bear. Hybridization simply means that these two species mated and created a new type of bear. This unusual love story has occurred in the wild and in captivity. One of the main reasons for its occurrence in the wild is climate change.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists ‘Awaken’ 13 Prehistoric Viruses From The Siberian Permafrost — And Warn That Climate Change Could Rouse More
The "zombie" viruses had been frozen for up to 48,500 years, but some showed signs that they were still infectious. For millennia, dangerous viruses have lurked beneath the Siberian permafrost. Now, a group of scientists has revived more than a dozen of these viruses from the ice to prove that it’s possible — and to sound the alarm that more prehistoric viruses might emerge as the Earth warms.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano
Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano. Very little is known about the Pacific sleeper shark. In fact, not much is known about any of the three closely-related species of sleeper sharks. They’re slow-moving (hence the name “sleeper), and much of their activity takes place...
Chimpanzees in Tanzania help British scientists solve mystery of why humans walk on two legs
Chimpanzees are helping scientists based at British and American universities to solve one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution – why humans walk on two feet rather than four.It’s a crucial question because having upper limbs with hands rather than just feet has allowed humans to make tools, develop bigger brains and succeed in ways that no other animal has ever been able to do.Chimps in a woodland area in the interior of Tanzania have been providing scientists with some of the crucial data needed to more fully understand a key aspect of human evolution.The origins of bipedalism have...
Gizmodo
‘Mind-Blowing’ 2-Million-Year-Old DNA Reveals Ancient Ecosystem in Greenland
A team of scientists sequenced the most ancient DNA yet, found in permafrost in the northernmost reaches of Greenland. The DNA is 2 million years old, blowing past the previous record for the most ancient DNA by a million years. The genetic material came from 41 sediment samples collected from...
SFGate
In an ancient reindeer forest, one woman has found a way to slow climate change
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MUDDUSJÄRVI, Finland - Pauliina Feodoroff walks through one of the world's last ancient forests, with lingonberries, wild mushrooms and reindeer droppings crunching gently beneath her dirt-caked boots. But her stride falters as she enters a clearing littered with tree stumps, limbs and branches. Chainsaws mowed down this section last winter, and now it's off-limits for the hundreds of reindeer who once helped it blossom. Feodoroff - a member of the Sámi Indigenous group, a community that revolves around the reindeer and their habitats - wants to buy this land back, and summon the reindeer to return.
'Extinct' Creatures Appear on Galapagos Island After 5,000 Years
The Galápagos Islands are a remote archipelago in the Pacific Ocean home to a wide variety of unique flora and fauna species.
Gizmodo
Scientists Find a Mammal's Foot Inside a Dinosaur, a Fossil First
Paleontologists taking a second look at a species of small, four-winged dinosaur have found a fossilized mammalian foot in the predator’s stomach. It’s the first concrete evidence of dinosaurs eating mammals, the researchers say. Specimens of the dinosaur, Microraptor zhaoinus, have been discovered containing ancient birds, fish, and lizards, so the mammalian find is just the latest known source of protein for this spunky hunter. The team who re-scrutinized the Microraptor fossil published their findings today in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground
A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Futurism
Scientists Stumble Upon Huge Graveyard of Sharks, Deep Under Ocean
In a small patch of ocean floor over three miles beneath the surface, seaborne scientists voyaging to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean have uncovered a dense "graveyard" of sharks. The discovery was made while aboard the Investigator, a research vessel operated by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial...
ancientpages.com
Surprising Evolution Discovery – Extinct Subterranean Human Species With Tiny Brains Used Fire
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - An archaeologist says he has made an astonishing discovery and can offer evidence extinct human species used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours. If he is correct in his assumptions, then the archeological findings open a new surprising chapter in the history of human evolution.
Critically Endangered Brown Bears Discovered Living in Garbage Dump in Concerning Photos
Shocking images are showing some heartbreaking information as critically endangered brown bears forage within a garbage dump. These images depict what is becoming a major problem for the species and the species’ overall health. According to officials, over three-quarters of the Himalayan brown bear’s diet in India’s Kashmir and Jammu regions consists of human garbage. Investigating the scat of some of these bears, experts uncovered a lot of garbage. Some items include plastic bags, chocolate wrappers, and high-calorie foods tossed by humans and carried to the dump.
