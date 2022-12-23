Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Vegas visits the Los Angeles after shootout win
Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) : Golden Knights -110, Kings -110; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Detroit faces Los Angeles on home losing streak
Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its five-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles. The Pistons are 4-12 in home games. Detroit allows the most points in the Eastern Conference,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points...
