Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
25 New Hampshire Towns That Would Be Perfect for a Christmas Movie
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after a fresh coat of snow. Nothing against the warm weather states, lookin' at you California and Florida, but Christmas just doesn't hit the same when you are rocking shorts and a t-shirt along with your Santa hat.
Food & Wine Says This is the Best Breakfast Meal in New Hampshire
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
Here Are 15 of the Best Places to Get Cookies in New Hampshire
There’s nothing like getting the kids all nestled in bed and baking some nice, homemade cookies for Santa Claus to snack on when he visits on Christmas Eve. Well guess what: some of us our busy. Many of us are tired. And if there’s raw cookie dough in the area, chances are we’re just gonna mow it down as-is rather than try to bake something on Christmas freakin’ Eve.
Wrong Answers Only: Best Places to Meet Singles in New Hampshire
This didn't go down the road we expected, but we wouldn't have it any other way. With the holidays in full swing, it's officially cuffing season. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "cuffing season" is basically a popular time of year for folks to couple up. These pairings are often temporary holiday flings, but can be more permanent situations, too.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
Massachusetts Featured in Wild New Netflix Documentary ‘Don’t Pick Up the Phone’
With a huge amount of people cashing in on their vacation time during the last couple of weeks of the year, streaming service binging is going to start hitting an all-time high. Which means there's a solid chance that most people are going to wrap up whatever current series' they're...
Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine
Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Power Restoration Continues on Christmas Day in NH, Maine
Utility crews braved the wind and cold and restored power across northern New England on Saturday and estimate most would be restored on Christmas Day. The winds died down on Saturday but temperatures remained in the teens creating brutal work conditions as crews continued their restoration work. As of 7:40...
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
Dreaming of a Rich Christmas: Mega Millions Jackpot at $510 Million
You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head, as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since October 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
Enjoy A Delicious Lunch At These Maine Restaurants For Less Than $10 Bucks
We all have to eat. But sometimes we don't have $100, $50, even $20 bucks to spend to grab a meal. The climate right now is not friendly to those of us who are forced to pinch pennies. So you'd rather have electric or heat and maybe skip a meal, right?
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
New Hampshire Couple Search for Time Capsule They Placed 25 Years Ago
In 1999, a couple from Londonderry, New Hampshire, decided to place a time capsule in Hawaii, according to a KCRA Channel 3 news article. The couple, Alison and David Proulx, were married nearly 25 years ago after graduating as high school sweethearts from Londonderry High School. David Proulx joined the...
Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Celebrate the Holidays at These 23 Portland Craft Breweries
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
Photos, Videos Highlight Extensive Damage, Flooding in Maine from Powerful Storm
A powerful storm struck Maine on Friday, December 23, but it wasn't some right-before-Christmas snowstorm. Instead, heavy rain and strong winds were at the forefront of this "Grinch" storm that took down trees, caused widespread flooding and knocked out power to thousands of Mainers. As of 8 a.m. Saturday, December...
