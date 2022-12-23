ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

11-year-old Kansas City girl reported missing overnight; police ask for help finding her

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oc9e4_0jsUzhFq00

Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared early Friday morning in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Jamea Mitchell was last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of East 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Jamea was described as a Black girl about 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans and a silver backpack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEysg_0jsUzhFq00
Missing 11-year-old Jamea Mitchell was last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in the area of East 77th Street and Montgall Avenue in Kansas City. Police are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the Kansas City Police Department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150 or 911. The Kansas City Police Department

It had become extremely cold at the time Jamea, who was listed as a possible runaway, was last seen. Temperatures had fallen to four degrees below zero and wind chills made it feel more like 17 degrees below zero.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s juvenile section at 816-234-5150 or 911.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Search continues, reward offered for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according to the FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez. The FBI is offering $10k each to anyone who can provide information leading to the capture of Martinez or Sparks.
CASS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police on the lookout for runaway 11 year old missing overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight in south Kansas City, MO. Jamea Mitchell is an Black girl who is 5-foot-5, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday near 77th Street and Montgall Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

KC police make special delivery to family of hit-and-run victim

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Members of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department helped spread joy to a family in need months after their loved one was killed while riding a bike. “Today is about giving back to a family that lost a loved one,” said Kansas City Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died

Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO apartment building left without water over holiday weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The water at a Midtown apartment building has been shut off for several days, leaving its tenants dry over Christmas weekend. Kathryn Terry, a resident at the Mayfair Apartments, said the building lost water on Friday because of a frozen pipe. She and her neighbors...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
875
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy