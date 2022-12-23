LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! While we are winding down from the holiday weekend, so too will our freezing mornings be going away (at least for a while), but not before we experience one last one this morning. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph this afternoon, and combined with mainly sunny skies will help in warming us up to near-average temperatures in the low/mid 50s.

