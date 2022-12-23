ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Some Windy Days Ahead | 12/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! While we are winding down from the holiday weekend, so too will our freezing mornings be going away (at least for a while), but not before we experience one last one this morning. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph this afternoon, and combined with mainly sunny skies will help in warming us up to near-average temperatures in the low/mid 50s.
Nearing the 70s By the Middle of Next Week | 12/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa will enjoy the weather that’s expected overnight tonight! Morning temperatures will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Christmas Day will be warmer and above freezing for all locations. We’re looking at afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Generally mostly sunny skies are expected but clouds will build later in the evening. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.
This Holiday Weekend Will Be Warmer | 12/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a ridge of high pressure builds, winds will diminish overnight. With calm winds and scattered cloud cover, temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the teens. Cold conditions are expected with wind chill values through mid-morning in the upper single digits to low teens. Christmas...
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
Four injured in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four people were injured in a crash that left a portion of Cache road shut down. The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on northwest Cache Road after a vehicle going west on Cache was struck on the passenger side as it turned into a nearby apartment complex.
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home

This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
Lake Lawtonka Looks Like the Apocalypse

This wild arctic weather is creating quite a stunning situation at Lake Lawtonka. Between the rolling white-capping waves, the unrelenting wind, and shockingly cold air and windchill temperatures, Lawtonka looks like the apocalypse is happening in real time. You have to give credit where credit is due and praise the...
Firefighters contain abandoned structure fire, grassfire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters from the Lawton Fire Department and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Friday which grew into a small grassfire. It happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SE Flower Mound Road and Lee Blvd. When crews arrived they...
Gigantic new sign welcomes visitors, residents to Altus east entrance

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A gigantic new sign is greeting Altus visitors and residents as they drive into town from the east entrance. Two former Altus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairmen got to see a dream come true last Tuesday. The five Corten steel letters, designed to withstand...
Saturday marks 98 years since deadly Kiowa County school fire

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. — Saturday marks 98 years since a fire at a school in Kiowa County killed 36 people. On December 24, 1924, a Christmas program was underway at Babbs Switch School, approximately five miles south of Hobart, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Thirty-six men, women and children were killed in a fire that raged through the one-room schoolhouse.
Rural Oklahoma Pride sets up donation jars for Athena Strand

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To help provide financial support for the family of a Stephens County girl who was killed in Texas last month, Rural Oklahoma Pride has set up donation jars at various locations across Oklahoma. One of the co-founders for Rural Oklahoma Pride says that he hopes the...
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?

Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
Three injured in wreck on Old Iowa Park Road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after at least three people were injured in a Friday morning wreck at Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads. Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. Police said a truck was traveling southbound on Sheppard Access...
Local shelter in need of funds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A homeless shelter in Lawton which has been around for years is now in need of funding. C Carter Crane is a homeless shelter that has been around since 1985 but like many people, they are also seeing the impact of rising costs and inflation. “They...
Jack-knifed semi shuts down westbound I-44 north of Elgin

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - A westbound section of I-44 north of Elgin was closed for almost two hours on Thursday after a semi-truck jack-knifed on the interstate. According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:24 a.m. on I-44 at Mile Marker 55 and was due to adverse weather conditions.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
