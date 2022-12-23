Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
No. 21 Bulldogs prepare for SEC opener v. Alabama
STARKVILLE — The buzz surrounding Mississippi State men’s basketball’s first conference game of the year is already palpable. On Twitter, the Bulldogs announced that less than 1000 tickets were available for Wednesday night’s ranked matchup between No. 21 MSU and No. 9 Alabama. It’s been some...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Jessika Carter is repaying the faith of her coaches
STARKVILLE — “One of the best post players in the country.”. Sam Purcell has said it all season, and says he’ll continue saying it, because Jessika Carter continues to thrive for the Bulldogs. Her 29-point, 10-rebound performance against New Mexico showed just how dominant she can be,...
Commercial Dispatch
Purcell hoping to sustain confidence going into SEC opener at Vanderbilt
STARKVILLE – The holiday break for Mississippi State ended on Monday as preparations for Southeastern Conference play began. Thursday begins a daunting SEC schedule as a trip to Vanderbilt before a New Year’s Day battle against Ole Miss at The Hump is quite the start to proceedings. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs head into Christmas break with unfinished business going into SEC play
STARKVILLE — It wasn’t the end to nonconference play that Mississippi State men’s basketball wanted. Leading for a good portion of Tuesday’s game against Drake, it looked as though the No. 15 Bulldogs, even against their best nonconference opponent, would prevail, taking a 12-0 record into conference play.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs hungry to make statement in SEC play in Purcell’s first year
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State women’s basketball team cleaned up in Tampa, blowing out Old Dominion and New Mexico at the Sun Coast Challenge on Monday and Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Now the Bulldogs (11-2) turn their attention to a much more daunting task: the Southeastern Conference slate.
Starkville Daily News
SDN reveals All-Area Team, Coach, Players of the Year
The Starkville Daily News has announced its 2022 All-Area High School Football Team with Coach of the Year and Players of the Year. Starkville High School's Chris Jones was selected Coach of the Year, while SHS quarterback Trey Petty and Eupora signal caller Ty Murphy were chosen Co-Offensive Players of the Year, and Ny'Jadus Roberts-Holloway was picked Defensive Player of the Year.
Commercial Dispatch
Lisa Eaves
COKER, Ala. — Lisa Brewer Eaves, 61, died Dec, 22, 2022 at Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point, with Brad Hartsfield officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
Commercial Dispatch
The Evans celebrate 50th anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Evans will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 30, 2022. Mrs. Evans is the former Beulah Turner. She is a homemaker and caregiver. Mr. Evans is retired from Sanderson Plumbing Inc. and is a veteran of the United States Army. The couple has three children, Jhanero...
Regional power supplier nearing critical stage
The Tennessee Valley Authority is sounding the alarm on power consumption for all customers. What began as 30-minute rolling outages advanced to 15 or 20-minute rolling blackouts Saturday morning. The TVA provides power for dozens of municipal, county, and other power providers in several states, including Mississippi. Statewide power outages had decreased Friday, but the number climbed back to nearly 20,000 outages Saturday morning. Oktibbeha County is reporting nearly one-third of its customers without power, approaching 5,100 customers. Not all statewide outages are due to the TVA blackouts.
Commercial Dispatch
Hal Fuller
STARKVILLE — Hal Dean Fuller, 92, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Tom Darnell
WEST POINT — Thomas “Tom” Hopkins Darnell Sr., 79, died Dec. 23, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 Tuesday, at Friendship Cemetery with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
Commercial Dispatch
Book Talk: Five questions with T. K. Lee
Authors generally have a reputation for hiding behind the pages of their books. That’s not the case with T. K. Lee, who is a familiar face in the local theater scene. Lee’s second book of poetry, “Scapegoat,” was published in September by Unsolicited Press, not long after he appeared on stage in Starkville Community Theatre’s production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” back in May.
Commercial Dispatch
George Thomas
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — George R. Thomas, 61, died Dec. 5, 2022. Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Union Cemetery. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Thomas was born Dec. 3, 1961, in Columbus, to the late Sammie Richardson and Able...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
wtva.com
Boil water alert issued for more than 1,700 in Lee, Itawamba, Monroe counties
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A broken main water line left more than 1,700 water customers in parts of Lee, Itawamba and Monroe counties with little to no water on Christmas. The Cason Water District said it had crews out at 4 a.m. trying to find the leak. That leak...
wtva.com
MHP investigated seven fatal crashes during Christmas weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) investigated seven fatal crashes during the Christmas holiday enforcement period which began on Friday and ended Monday. The seven fatal crashes resulted in seven deaths in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clark, Marion and Pearl River counties. The Attala County crash happened...
