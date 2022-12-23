Read full article on original website
Related
‘Last photo EVER taken on the moon’ uncovered showing NASA astronaut on final Lunar mission 50 years ago this month
A BRITISH photographer has unearthed what is thought to be the last photo ever taken on the Moon. Andy Saunders, a leading expert of NASA restoration, has shared the extraordinary newly remastered image of geologist and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt. The photograph was taken by fellow Apollo astronaut...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Megatsunami swept over Mars after massive asteroid hit the Red Planet
A Martian megatsunami may have raced across the Red Planet after a cosmic impact similar to the one that likely ended Earth's age of dinosaurs, a new study finds.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
How To Prevent Pesky Wine Teeth And Keep Pearly Whites Bright
Wine, particularly red, has been associated with health benefits because of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, per Medical News Today. It has been touted as one of the healthiest wines you can put in your body. A 2019 YouGov America survey found that red wine came out on top as the most consumed at 69%, followed closely by white and rosé.
Mercury Microbraid, Is That You? 2023 Astrological Forecast With Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Transits
A new year is up ahead and so is your astrological forecast. Take a look inside for what you can expect this year.
Noozhawk
NASA Awards SpaceX Launch of Ocean-Observing Satellite
NASA has picked Space Exploration Technologies to deliver the next in a serious of ocean-observing satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in three years. The space agency recently announced the selection of a launch services provider for the Sentinel-6B mission. Sentinel-6B will continue the long-term global sea level...
Researchers confirm that for the first-time water was detected on the Moon by a Chinese Moon Lander
In 2020, a Chinese Lunar Lander, the Chang E-5, was sent to the Moon to observe the Moon’s surface. When the probe returned, not only did it bring samples of moon rocks, but it also brought evidence related to water on Moon along with it. Upon further analysis of the information gathered by the lunar lander, researchers confirmed the presence of water on the Moon.
What It Means If You Dream About Your Doctor
You drift off to sleep and the next thing you know, you're walking in a desert, trying to get away from a blurry figure that seems intent on reaching you. After what feels like ages, the landscape changes, and now you're sitting in your psychiatrist's office, strapped to a chair. You open your mouth to speak but no words come out.
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
owlcation.com
Europa: Is Life Possible on a Moon?
In the dim suburbs of the solar system far beyond Mars' familiar ruddy orb and past the rocky pickets of the asteroid belt spins a fractured world suddenly caught in the cross-hairs of scientific scrutiny. Here, 500 million miles (800 million kilometers) from Earth, lies Europa, one of four moons...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
MindBodyGreen
The Eclipses & Mercury Retrogrades In 2023 That Astrologers Have Their Eyes On
Curious about what astrologers have their eyes on in the year ahead? Here, the AstroTwins reveal the major eclipses and Mercury transits that will define 2023 in the stars—and explain why they'll be so important. Eclipses in 2023. Lunar eclipses transpire when the full moon opposes the Sun at...
Can You Walk Away Your Diabetes Risk With More Than 10,000 Steps Per Day?
With Christmas right around the corner, gifting yourself a Fitbit may just be a great way to keep track of those New Year's fitness resolutions. A study conducted by the University of South Australia found that fitness trackers encouraged wearers to add around 1,800 additional steps to their baseline daily. Participants lost an average of roughly 2.2 lbs in five months. Researchers noted that wearing a smartwatch to encourage walking can be an effective method to prevent conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.
Gizmodo
A NASA Engineer Is Teaching AI How to Navigate on the Moon
Finding our way around the Moon is likely to be a tricky proposition. Unlike Earth, there are no roads, signs, or common landmarks on the lunar surface—at least not yet. Until that happens, we may want to rely on an artificially intelligent system that’s currently in development. As...
How To Know If You Have An Infected Tattoo
Getting a tattoo may seem like fun, but it's a major decision that requires proper thought. You have to choose the best tattoo colors for your skin tone, research tattoo parlors, and pick a design that reflects your style. Not only that, but you'll need to take care of your tattoo to keep it looking sharp and prevent infection.
NASA astronauts unfurl 4th roll-out solar array on spacewalk outside space station
The International Space Station has a fourth new solar array thanks to the work of NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassda on a seven-hour spacewalk.
CNET
NASA Mars Rover Just Dropped Its First Sample on the Red Planet
At first glance, you might think the image above is from a Star Wars film; an old lightsaber left behind on the surface of Tatooine or Mustafar. But that's no lightsaber, and the ground underneath is not from a galaxy far, far away. Nope, that's Mars. NASA's Perseverance rover, currently...
Watch the final new moon of 2022 rise on Friday (Dec. 23)
The final new moon of 2022 is upon us, signaling the beginning of the lunar cycle that will lead into 2023.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0