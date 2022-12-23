Crews issue speed, vehicle restrictions on major interstates, roads

Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing several local road restrictions as crews battle this severe winter storm .

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and commercial lanes are one lane only on the following interstates:

Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway)

Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County

Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange



A Tier one vehicle restriction with a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only has been implemented on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 212B (I-180 westbound, Williamsport).

The tier one restriction means the following vehicles are not allowed:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

PennDOT crews are working to make the roadways passable but are asking drivers to be cautious.

