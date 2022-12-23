ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Crews issue speed, vehicle restrictions on major interstates, roads

By Noelle Haynes
 4 days ago

Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is issuing several local road restrictions as crews battle this severe winter storm .

Major winter storm enters the Valley

Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and commercial lanes are one lane only on the following interstates:

  • Interstate 79, the entire length from Erie County to the West Virginia state line
  • Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 97 (Route 219, DuBois/Brockway)
  • Interstate 376 the entire length from Mercer County to Allegheny County
  • Interstate 86, the entire length in Erie County from the New York state line to the I-90 interchange

A Tier one vehicle restriction with a 45 mph speed reduction and commercial vehicles in the right lane only has been implemented on Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 212B (I-180 westbound, Williamsport).

The tier one restriction means the following vehicles are not allowed:

  • Tractors without trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
  • Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches; and
  • motorcycles.

PennDOT crews are working to make the roadways passable but are asking drivers to be cautious.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

