1 more chilly day for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will gradually warm for the next few days. After starting off in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida, we are warming to a high of 63 degrees today. [TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 | Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of...
New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1

New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
Florida Foodie: ‘Food nerd’ behind Red Panda Noodle goes deep talking cuisine

ORLANDO, Fla. – Eliot Hillis has thought a lot about noodles. “(Noodles are) a vehicle for so many options,” the chef said. “In much the same way that a pizza can have like an infinite number of combinations of toppings, you can have a noodle that’s expressed upon a myriad of ingredients and, depending on the time of year, this could be a cold noodle, it could be a hot noodle, this could be spicy or creamy or any combination of all of those things.”
Here are the new laws coming to Florida in 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Beefed-up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local...
