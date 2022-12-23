Read full article on original website
Ask Trooper Steve: Can drivers still get a ticket if registration expired on a holiday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “My registration expired over the weekend, am I good since it was...
1 more chilly day for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will gradually warm for the next few days. After starting off in the 30s and 40s across Central Florida, we are warming to a high of 63 degrees today. [TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 | Orlando International Airport sees hundreds of...
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
News 6 viewers share photos, videos from holiday freeze in Central Florida
Central Florida saw the coldest temperatures to hit the area in two years over the weekend. The temperatures dipped down into the 20s and 30s across the area. The chill brought with it some sights that are very uncommon in the Sunshine State, including icicles and even some sleet in parts of Brevard County.
New rules for Florida landlords, property managers to start Jan. 1
New rules for Florida landlords and property managers take effect next week as the new year begins, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. One new law — CS/SB 898 — seeks to keep tenants of apartment complexes and rental properties safer. Some provisions of “Miya’s Law” have already gone into effect, but beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. Also, employees must undergo background checks.
Florida Foodie: ‘Food nerd’ behind Red Panda Noodle goes deep talking cuisine
ORLANDO, Fla. – Eliot Hillis has thought a lot about noodles. “(Noodles are) a vehicle for so many options,” the chef said. “In much the same way that a pizza can have like an infinite number of combinations of toppings, you can have a noodle that’s expressed upon a myriad of ingredients and, depending on the time of year, this could be a cold noodle, it could be a hot noodle, this could be spicy or creamy or any combination of all of those things.”
Here are the new laws coming to Florida in 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Beefed-up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local...
