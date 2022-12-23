Read full article on original website
Kansas in state of emergency due to winter storm, governor signs executive order
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued an executive order in response to the winter storm settling across the state. Executive Order #22-09 will provide conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations so that assistance can more quickly get to impacted areas of the state. The order lifts certain […]
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
KCTV 5
Mo. recreational marijuana laws changes causing some police K9s to retire early, shift duties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri is causing some drug-sniffing police dogs to retire early or shift to other duties. It is now legal to possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana in Missouri. Three KCPD canines that were originally trained to detect marijuana...
KAKE TV
Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
KAKE TV
Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
Kansas Highway Patrol implements frost patrol in NW Kansas
The Kansas Highway Patrol has implemented a frost patrol over the next couple of days in Troop D, or northwest Kansas.
Freezing fog in Kansas, vehicles sliding off I-70, other roads
Freezing fog is making roads slick in some areas of Kansas. There have been multiple crashes.
natureworldnews.com
At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow
According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
Winter storm causing power outages for thousands
Thousands of Kansans are dealing with power outages at a time when they need warmth in their homes and businesses.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
hiawathaworldonline.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night
UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas
Meals on Wheels put out a call for volunteers earlier in the week knowing that it needed to make contact with the seniors with the arrival of dangerous temps. Local law enforcement boxes food for families in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday...
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
UPDATE: Freezing fog reported in our area; advisory until 1 p.m.
Reports of reduced visibility and slick roads are starting to come in across the area. Use extra caution if traveling today, and monitor changing road conditions. Visibility may be below one mile in freezing fog. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. If driving, slow...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kansas
Kansas is one of the 10 Great Plains states in the U.S., known for its many rivers, rolling hills, and ample natural beauty. In North America winters can be harsh, and the cold temperatures vary. Factors like elevation, latitude, and landscape affect how cold a region gets. Of all the places in the region, here you will learn about the coldest place in Kansas.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
