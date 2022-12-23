ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
KAKE TV

Former Kansas lawmaker found guilty of COVID relief fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Former state lawmaker Michael Capps has been found guilty on 12 of 18 counts of fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering of COVID relief funds. Prosecutors accused Capps of lying repeatedly to get pandemic relief funds meant for struggling businesses during the lockdown. Capps, of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream

Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
Salina Post

UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com

Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas

Meals on Wheels put out a call for volunteers earlier in the week knowing that it needed to make contact with the seniors with the arrival of dangerous temps. Local law enforcement boxes food for families in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Kansas

Kansas is one of the 10 Great Plains states in the U.S., known for its many rivers, rolling hills, and ample natural beauty. In North America winters can be harsh, and the cold temperatures vary. Factors like elevation, latitude, and landscape affect how cold a region gets. Of all the places in the region, here you will learn about the coldest place in Kansas.
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
