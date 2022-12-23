Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm

(WKBN)- Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm .

As of 10:20 p.m., five people are without power in Mahoning County, according to FirstEnergy’s website . There were over 1,400 outages in the county but FirstEnergy made repairs.

A transformer blew early Thursday morning on Benton Street. Power was out from the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue to Route 46.

In Columbiana County, 26 people are without power. Nearly 800 were at one point.

In Trumbull County, fewer than five people are without power.

Approximately 15 outages are listed in Mercer County with 132 in Lawrence County.

