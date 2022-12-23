Police: Person of interest in custody after body of man found in South Philadelphia rowhome freezer

Read full article on original website
Video: Police search for 4 suspects in connection with Hunting Park shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting in Hunting Park on Monday. They say the shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Reese Street around 7:15 p.m.On Thursday, police released surveillance video showing three suspects. Authorities say at least one of the three suspects was shooting at two people in a vehicle while the fourth suspect was the driver of the getaway car.The two victims in their 30s were sitting in a parked car when the three suspects opened fire through the car's window. The victims were not hit by the gunfire. Police say one of the victims suffered minor cuts from glass and was taken to Temple Hospital.The suspects fled after the victims exited the car and ran away. Officials say the suspects' vehicle was last seen near the 4300 block of North Fairhill Street.Police are asking you to not approach the suspects but call 911 instead.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
fox29.com
Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home
OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK
A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say. The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in...
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
Man stabbed to death in Kensington, witnesses see attacker flee scene: Police
Police say witnesses saw the attacker run from the scene.
Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report
An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man. Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood. According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left...
fox29.com
Police searching for man linked to deadly ATV crash in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man linked to a deadly crash that killed the driver of an ATV last spring in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, is sought by police in connection to the May 19th crash on the 7900 block of State Road. The driver...
Arrest made in armed ATM theft at laundromat in West Oak Lane
According to investigators, surveillance video shows two men holding up the laundromat at gunpoint and then carrying the ATM to a waiting vehicle.
nccpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
Allentown 11-Year-Old Fatally Shot By Brother, 10, In Accident: DA
The Allentown 11-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday, Dec. 27 was killed accidentally while playing with guns with his younger brother, authorities announced. In a statement Wednesday, Dec. 28, Lehigh County District Attorney James B. Martin said the boy, his 10-year-old brother, and the rest of the family were stopping by an aunt's house on the 600 block of North Front Street for a visit.
Man charged with murder in Center City Philadelphia hotel shooting
Investigators say the suspect forced his way into the victim's room inside the Sheraton hotel in Center City on Christmas Day.
Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown, Pa.
Police are investigating after a juvenile died from a gunshot wound in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
DA: Boy, 11, accidentally shot by younger brother while visiting relatives in Allentown
A tragic series of events led to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, investigators say.
