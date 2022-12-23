ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Police: Man found shot to death on staircase of home in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was found shot to death in side a home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood on Monday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Clifford Street for reports of a shooting. Police found a 57-year-old man shot multiple times...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: Fire crews extinguish flames that engulfed Wissinimong rowhome

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fire crews successfully extinguished the flames of a fire that engulfed a rowhome in Philadelphia. According to first responders, crews were called to a home in the area of Benner and Cottage Streets in the city's Wissinoming section around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after, all hands...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Victim of crash involving Roxborough HS shooting suspect speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the Roxborough High School shooting suspects is expected to be sentenced next month in connection with a separate deadly incident. The victim is only sharing her story with CBS3.Gina Campbell never got to meet her unborn baby after a driver crashed into her while she was on a work break in North Philadelphia."I heard my co-worker scream, 'Gina, are you OK, are you OK?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, what's going on?"The crash critically injured the woman and killed her baby.Eyewitness News was there along North Broad Street back in July 2020. That's when police said a man drag...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Who killed Everett Beauregard? His family is still seeking answers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a little over three months, but there are no arrests in the death of Everett Beauregard. The 23-year-old was shot and killed in September in what police called an "unprovoked attack." His family continues to seek closure.The Beauregards are hoping to get this case back in the spotlight and ultimately, find the person who killed their son.The biggest question they want to know is, why?"We wake up every day. It's what I like to say, we get up and we get through the day," Leslie Beauregard said."If we can get out of bed, it's all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

