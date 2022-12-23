List: Snow emergencies and travel advisories issued in wake of winter storm

Counties and communities in Ohio and Northern Kentucky have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies as a winter storm blew into the area Thursday night into Friday .

Under Ohio Law, sheriffs monitor snow conditions and declare snow emergencies when it has been determined that use of highways and roadways by motorists is a threat to maintaining public peace.

In Kentucky, the county government makes the call, but cities can also declare emergencies.

Cities, villages and townships can also declare snow emergencies, requiring cars to be moved off streets.

These are only guidelines for the majority of roads in extreme weather situations. For example, if the advisory level is set at 1, there may be secondary roads that have deteriorated to a level 2 or even a level 3 condition. If snow is present, a good rule of thumb is to always presume that the road ahead is worse than the stretch of road you are currently on.

Snow emergencies in Ohio counties

Butler County is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency

is under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Hamilton County is under a Level 2 Snow Alert. Roads are hazardous and icy. Only drive if necessary, and use extreme caution while traveling.

is under a Level 2 Snow Alert. Roads are hazardous and icy. Only drive if necessary, and use extreme caution while traveling. Monroe is under a snow emergency. All vehicles must be removed from the streets.

Snow emergencies in Kentucky

Boone County has upgraded to Level 2 Snow Emergency.

has upgraded to Level 2 Snow Emergency. Campbell County is under a Level 1 travel advisory until further notice. The advisory is to let residents be cautious of hazardous road conditions.

is under a Level 1 travel advisory until further notice. The advisory is to let residents be cautious of hazardous road conditions. Kenton County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency until rescinded.

has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency until rescinded. Gallatin County has upgraded to a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

has upgraded to a Level 2 Snow Emergency. Pendleton County has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Definitions for snow emergencies can vary by state and county, but here are the basics:

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow and roads may be icy.

Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

No roadways are closed but unnecessary travel is discouraged.

Level 2 snow emergency

Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated, blowing and drifting snow and roads may be very icy.

Only drive if it is necessary to do so.

Employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Level 3 snow emergency

Ice, blowing and drifting snow has created extremely hazardous road conditions. Low visibility, extremely low temperatures and worsening road conditions are also factors.

Some or all county roads have been closed to all but emergency and essential persons.

No one should be on roadways unless absolutely necessary and violators could be subject to arrest.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Depending on how much snow is falling, residents should move their cars off city streets before major snowfall.

In Kenton County, during snow emergencies where snowfall accumulation is two inches or greater, no vehicle may be parked on a public road right of way.

In Cincinnati, during severe snowstorms, the city may issue a Parking Snow Emergency, which initiates parking restrictions on signed routes. Cars not moved are subject to ticketing and towing.

