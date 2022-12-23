ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Here comes the cold!

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
 4 days ago
An arctic cold will track through SWFL today — bringing us a historically cold Christmas weekend!

We’re actually starting the day quite warm, with sunrise temperatures settling in around 70°. Early morning thunderstorms will give way to dry conditions as we work through the mornings, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s by lunchtime.

The front will dive through the area by the early afternoon, and winds will pick up out of the north as it does. Temperatures will begin to fall quickly then through the evening, diving all the way down to morning lows in the 30s and 40s by early Saturday. Combined with a steady north wind at 10-20 mph, this will leave us with wind chill or ‘feels like’ numbers in the 20s! It won’t get much warmer through the afternoon either, with highs only reaching the middle 50s.

Christmas will be similarly cold, though it won’t be quite as windy. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs again only in the middle 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will slowly rebound from there as we head into the next week — though they will still be well below average, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s through Wednesday.

