Friday Midday Forecast: Arctic air is here, sticks around through the weekend
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and bitterly cold. Highs in the mid-to-upper-20s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-10s. Wind: NW 10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid-to-upper-30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny and cold. Low: 19. High: 42. Wind: W 5 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 25. High: 51. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 29. High: 55. Wind: SE 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Low: 44. High: 63. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54. High: 66. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
