10 candidates seek a seat on Galesburg City Council in upcoming election

GALESBURG — Ten candidates have emerged in the race for four seats on Galesburg’s City Council after the deadline to run expired on Monday.

The four seats that will be on the ballot for the election April 4, 2023, are to represent the city’s odd-number wards — Wards 1, 3, 5 and 7. You can find which ward you live in and who your alderperson is on the city's website.

There are three candidates seeking to represent Ward 1, located on the north-east side of the city. The three candidates include incumbent Bradley Hix and challengers Jamie Carr and Steven “Champ” Coleman.

There are three candidates seeking to represent Ward 3, located on the south-west side of the city. The three candidates include incumbent Kevin C. Wallace and challengers Evan Miller and Thomas Roberts.

There are two candidates seeking to represent Ward 5, located in the near the center of the city. The two candidates include incumbent Jaclyn Smith-Esters and challenger Heather Zeigler Acerra.

There are two candidates seeking to represent Ward 7, located on the north west side of the city. The two candidates include incumbent Lawrence J. “Larry” Cox and challenger Steve Cheesman.