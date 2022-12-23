ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five takeaways from Portsmouth girls' basketball's first loss of the season

By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald
PORTSMOUTH - The Portsmouth High School girls basketball team knew Thursday's Division I game against Bishop Guertin at Stone Gymnasium would be a battle from start to finish.

Portsmouth gave a strong effort, but Bishop Guertin, winners of six of the past seven Division I state championships, handed the Clippers their first loss of the season, 60-35. Bishop Guertin improved to 2-0.

"We didn't play well enough to win," Portsmouth head coach Tim Hopley said. "There were three things we kind of isolated on that we needed to be good at to play the full 32 minutes with them to make it a game, and we didn't do any of the three well enough to change the outcome. There were times that we did, but we just didn't do it consistently enough."

Avery Romps led Portsmouth (2-1) with 15 points, while Margaret Montaplaisir had nine, and Bella Slover had six.

"I think we started off really well," Romps said. "Our shots weren't falling the whole game so it was kind of hard to keep up with them, and we struggled a little bit on (giving up) second-chance points. They were getting the ball and laying it up."

Here are five highlights from Portsmouth's loss.

Dealing with Bishop Guertin's full-court press

From the jump, Bishop Guertin started out in its full-court press to try and disrupt the Clippers' rhythm and offensive flow, and did so for much of the game.

"We kind of expected it, that's just kind of the way they are," Romps said. "I think we struggled a little bit, because we couldn't really get open. I know personally they were denying me a bunch, so it was hard to get the ball. But I think we got into it a little bit more and started attacking as the game went on."

Hopley said Guertin plays a physical style of defense, though, as Romps said, there were times the Clippers were able to break the press.

"There were times where we turned the corner, times we got into the paint and times we had really good opportunities and good looks where we wanted to get them," Hopley said. "But, we didn't make enough and we didn't get enough of them."

Montplaisir scores seven in second quarter, staying within arm's reach

Portsmouth trailed 12-6 after the first quarter, but the deficit ballooned to 18-6, prompting a Clipper timeout. Out of the timeout, Mackenzie Lombardi found Montplaisir wide open at the top of the key and she nailed a 3-pointer to end Bishop Guertin's 6-0 run.

It was the first of two 3-pointers Montplaisir made in the quarter, with the second coming just 2 minutes later to make the score 22-12 with 3:41 left in the half.

"It's just about being aggressive," Montplaisir said. "Getting stops and then being able to run up the court. Our team did a good job driving into the paint and kicking it to the open person, it's always a team thing. Getting the stop on defense translates to a basket on offense."

Hopley said one thing Montplaisir does is she's aggressive "from the minute she wakes up in the morning probably until the second she goes to sleep."

"Right until the send, she keeps going and going and going, and she's not going to give an inch," Hopley said. "She's not going to give anybody anything for free."

Playing better in third quarter

The third quarter was where the Clippers scored their most points during the game with 11, led by six from Romps.

Romps was held to five points in the first half, but seemed to be getting to her spots in the third quarter.

"Things were falling, we were just being more aggressive," Romps said. "I think coming out of the half, we were down by 15 at that point, we just wanted to keep going."

Litmus test

Hopley said heading into this game with Bishop Guertin, it would be a good test to see where the Clippers are early on in the season, but also being aware that it's still very early.

"It just shows that we have work to do," Hopley said. "There's things we know we're going to see on film that we can do better, and that can close that gap just a little bit."

Montplaisir added that, despite the loss, there were a lot of things the team did well.

"(Bishop Guertin) is a good team, we're a good team, and it was just a good game overall," she said.

Clippers look to holiday tournament in Portland

The Clippers are off from their Division I regular season until it hosts Manchester Central on January 3, but Portsmouth will be playing in the Varsity Maine/Hoops Holiday Showcase at The Portland Expo next week.

The Clippers will play a doubleheader on Tuesday with games against Deering (noon) and Brunswick (3 p.m.) and will then will face Class B state champion Oceanside on Wednesday at 4:30.

"We're going to play three games in two days, and we're going to work on the things that we found over the first three games with Alvirne, Londonderry and (Bishop Guertin) that we can be better at," Hopley said. "We're not going to stop, we're going to keep working. This is December 22, tonight doesn't define our season."

"We've never really played any of these Maine teams, it's kind of just showing what New Hampshire's about," Romps said. "And then just playing really aggressive and working on some things we haven't done the best, and playing some team basketball."

