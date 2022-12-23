A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO