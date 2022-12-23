ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster inmate charged with assault

KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
KINGSTON, NY
WBRE

Fugitive accused of hiding in bathroom to avoid arrest

CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after one was found to be fugitive hiding in a bathroom to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 20 around 11:40 a.m. troopers were in progressing of attempting to arrest a fugitive in the 400 block of Main Street […]
CARBONDALE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting

Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis

Four people, including two teens, are now facing charges after a Port Jervis robbery. Police say two people reported being robbed at gunpoint on Ferguson Avenue Tuesday around 2 a.m. by two men wearing all black clothing. Authorities say two teenage suspects were spotted nearby along with a starter pistol...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail

MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Truck crashes into house in Deerpark (VIDEO)

DEERPARK – It took first responders more than two hours to rescue a man after his pickup truck crashed through a wall at a house at 139 Neversink Drive just outside Port Jervis. The 7 p.m. incident on Monday in the Town of Deerpark occurred when the driver apparently...
DEERPARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine

MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
LIBERTY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son

A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswatch 16

Break-in at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy