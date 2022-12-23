Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with assault for kicking victim down flight of stairs
ESOPUS – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 31-year-old Eddyville man on an assault charge for allegedly kicking a person down a flight of stairs. The incident occurred at 5 p.m. on December 24 at an address on New Salem Road in the Town of Esopus. The...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown man charged with “savage” murder of three-year-old
TOWN OF WALLKILL – A 23-year-Middletown man has been charged with the brutal killing of a three-year-old boy who was the son of his girlfriend. Wallkill Town Police Chief Robert Hertman and Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday that Gionni Sellers has been indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the June 2 killing of Xavier Johnson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster inmate charged with assault
KINGSTON – An altercation between two inmates in the Ulster County Jail has resulted in one being charged with felony assault. Sheriff’s deputies investigated the incident at 6 p.m. on December 7. It is alleged that inmate Leon Smith, 45, of Kingston, physically assaulted another incarcerated individual. The...
Fugitive accused of hiding in bathroom to avoid arrest
CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people after one was found to be fugitive hiding in a bathroom to avoid troopers. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 20 around 11:40 a.m. troopers were in progressing of attempting to arrest a fugitive in the 400 block of Main Street […]
Man indicted on charges of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son in Orange County
Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warrant issued for man with knife
LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
Manhattan man charged in 2 random knife slashing murders
Two seemingly isolated and random outdoor murders at the height of the holiday season and of the kind New Yorkers have increasingly feared since the pandemic began were blamed by police officials Monday on a city resident with a criminal record.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting
Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
Police: Man killed in Jersey City shooting
Khaliq Lockett, 46, was shot in the torso in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues.
Police: Child fatally struck by school bus in Kiryas Joel
News 12 cameras captured state police closely looking at the school bus as part of their investigation to figure out what happened.
News 12
4 arrested after robbery in Port Jervis
Four people, including two teens, are now facing charges after a Port Jervis robbery. Police say two people reported being robbed at gunpoint on Ferguson Avenue Tuesday around 2 a.m. by two men wearing all black clothing. Authorities say two teenage suspects were spotted nearby along with a starter pistol...
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County man sentenced to Pike County Jail
MILFORD, PA – A 34-year-old Highland Lake, NY man was sentenced in Pike County Court to six months to 23 months in the Pike County Jail for the crimes of theft and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Jason Michael Rosi was charged with taking over $2,000 from a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Truck crashes into house in Deerpark (VIDEO)
DEERPARK – It took first responders more than two hours to rescue a man after his pickup truck crashed through a wall at a house at 139 Neversink Drive just outside Port Jervis. The 7 p.m. incident on Monday in the Town of Deerpark occurred when the driver apparently...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine
MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy named undersheriff
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Mark has been selected to serve as undersheriff by Kirk Imperati, who was elected as Dutchess County Sheriff in November. Both men will take their oaths of office on January 1, 2023. Chief Mark has been a member of...
News 12
Poughkeepsie police catch two people after chase in connection to burglary
Two people are facing burglary charges in Poughkeepsie. Officers were called out to Ivy Terrace for a report of a burglary in process. When they arrived, someone nearby told them about a suspicious car in the neighborhood. Police found the car shortly after. Officials say 21-year-old Cheyenne Pyatt-Brown and 18-year-old...
NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son
A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
